Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2017 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference Webcast

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will host a webcast to share its discussion at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at 10 a.m. ET.

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, and Dave Marberger, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Conagra Brands, will participate in a question-and-answer session on Conagra Brands' business strategies and long-term financial objectives.

The live audio webcast will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 180 days after the presentation on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's®, Frontera®, Duke's® and Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: Mike Cummins

312-549-5257

Michael.Cummins@conagra.com

INVESTORS: Brian Kearney

312-549-5002

IR@conagra.com

