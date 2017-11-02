CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will host a webcast to share its discussion at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at 10 a.m. ET.
Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, and Dave Marberger, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Conagra Brands, will participate in a question-and-answer session on Conagra Brands' business strategies and long-term financial objectives.
The live audio webcast will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 180 days after the presentation on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's®, Frontera®, Duke's® and Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.
For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Mike Cummins
312-549-5257
Michael.Cummins@conagra.com
INVESTORS: Brian Kearney
312-549-5002
IR@conagra.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-announces-details-of-2017-morgan-stanley-global-consumer--retail-conference-webcast-300548735.html
SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.
You may be surprised to find out which the best days to travel are
They had to work out for 80 minutes, or 35 intense minutes, every single day
Holiday travel doesn’t have to be synonymous with stress, panic and anger