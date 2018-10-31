Compass Diversified Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Generates Revenue and Cash Flow Growth; Provides Shareholders with Stable and Sizeable Distribution

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) ("CODI," "we," "our" or the "Company"), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights

Generated Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $23.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, and Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment ("CAD" or "Cash Flow") of $26.4 million for the third quarter of 2018;

Reported net income of $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2018;

Announced add-on acquisition of Ravin Crossbows, LLC ("Ravin") by CODI's subsidiary, Velocity Outdoor Inc. ("Velocity Outdoor");

Paid a third quarter 2018 cash distribution of $0.36 per share on CODI's common shares in October 2018, bringing cumulative distributions paid to $17.1552 per common share since CODI's IPO in May of 2006;

Paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares in October 2018;

Paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company's 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares in October 2018.

"We continued to generate revenue and cash flow growth in the third quarter, led by the strong performance of our industrial businesses," said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified Holdings. "We also continued to provide stable and sizeable distributions to shareholders, highlighting the benefit of our proven model of owning diverse and uncorrelated leading middle market businesses."

Mr. Sabo continued, "During the nine month 2018 period, CODI has completed six accretive acquisitions, capitalizing on a compelling opportunity to acquire Foam Fabricators while reinvesting in a number of our leading subsidiaries. During the third quarter, we are pleased to have added Ravin Crossbows, one of the most recognizable brands amongst crossbow enthusiasts, to the Velocity Outdoor portfolio of leading hunting, shooting and outdoor brands. Looking ahead, we will continue to draw upon our strong financial position to seek opportunities to further implement our disciplined investment strategy aimed at creating long-term shareholder value."

Operating Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, CODI generated Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $23.5 million, as compared to Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $23.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. CODI reported Cash Flow (see Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below) of $26.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, as compared to $26.2 million for the prior year's comparable quarter. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017 were 59.9 million.

Cash Flow for the third quarter of 2018 reflects year-over-year earnings increases at the Company's Advanced Circuits, Arnold Magnetics, Clean Earth, Sterno Products and 5.11 businesses, offset by declines at the Company's Liberty, ErgoBaby and Manitoba Harvest businesses.

CODI's Cash Flow is calculated after taking into account all interest expense, cash taxes paid, preferred share distributions and maintenance capital expenditures, and includes the operating results of each of our businesses for the periods during which CODI owned them. However, Cash Flow excludes the gains from monetizing interests in CODI's subsidiaries, which have totaled over $770 million since going public in 2006.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $5.8 million, as compared to net income of $8.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2018, CODI had approximately $36.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $497.5 million outstanding on its term loan facility, $400 million in Senior Notes and $233.0 million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

The Company has no significant debt maturities until 2023 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $367 million at September 30, 2018 under its revolving credit facility.

Third Quarter 2018 Distributions

On October 4, 2018, CODI's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a third quarter distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares"). The cash distribution was paid on October 25, 2018 to all holders of common shares as of October 18, 2018. Since its IPO in May of 2006, CODI has paid a cumulative distribution of $17.1552 per common share.

The Board declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares"). The distribution on the Preferred Shares covered the period from and including July 30, 2018, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2018. The distribution for such period was paid on October 30, 2018 to all holders of record of Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2018.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company's 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the "Series B Preferred Shares"). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covered the period from and including July 30, 2018, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2018. The distribution for such period was paid on October 30, 2018 to all holders of record of the Series B Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2018.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CAD, or Cash Flow, is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to assess its performance, as well as its ability to sustain and increase quarterly distributions. A number of CODI's businesses have seasonal earnings patterns. Accordingly, the Company believes that the most appropriate measure of its performance is over a trailing or expected 12-month period. We have reconciled CAD, or Cash Flow, to Net Income and Cash Flow from Operating Activities on the attached schedules. We consider Net Income and Cash Flow from Operating Activities to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to CAD, or Cash Flow.

About Compass Diversified Holdings ("CODI")

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our ten majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);

The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);

The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);

Environmental services for a variety of contaminated materials including soils, dredged material, hazardous waste and drill cuttings (Clean Earth);

The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products (Ergobaby);

The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OE components (Foam Fabricators);

The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);

The manufacture and marketing of branded, hemp-based food products (Manitoba Harvest);

The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels and creative ambience solutions for the hospitality and consumer markets (Sterno Products); and

The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor)

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,156

$

39,885

Accounts receivable, net

308,627

215,108

Inventories

328,548

246,928

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

38,479

24,897

Total current assets

711,810

526,818

Property, plant and equipment, net

226,270

173,081

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

1,487,019

1,112,206

Other non-current assets

12,666

8,198

Total assets

$

2,437,765

$

1,820,303

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

250,899

$

191,411

Due to related party

10,891

7,796

Current portion, long-term debt

5,000

5,685

Other current liabilities

16,181

7,301

Total current liabilities

282,971

212,193

Deferred income taxes

78,207

81,049

Long-term debt

1,104,348

584,347

Other non-current liabilities

18,212

16,715

Total liabilities

1,483,738

894,304

Stockholders' equity

Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings

896,318

873,208

Noncontrolling interest

57,709

52,791

Total stockholders' equity

954,027

925,999

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,437,765

$

1,820,303

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net sales

$

448,700

$

323,957

$

1,239,150

$

921,330

Cost of sales

298,996

206,232

812,653

599,552

Gross profit

149,704

117,725

426,497

321,778

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative expense

96,906

80,804

295,178

239,102

Management fees

10,982

8,277

32,842

24,308

Amortization expense

17,562

14,167

49,280

39,256

Impairment expense

—

—

—

8,864

Operating income

24,254

14,477

49,197

10,248

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

(15,699)

(6,945)

(35,465)

(22,499)

Loss on investment

—

—

—

(5,620)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

(927)

(1,004)

(2,978)

(2,940)

Other income (expense), net

492

2,020

(3,094)

2,950

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income

taxes

8,120

8,548

7,660

(17,861)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,354

192

4,147

(2,002)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

5,766

8,356

3,513

(15,859)

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

1,165

340

Net income (loss)

5,766

8,356

4,678

(15,519)

Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to

noncontrolling interest

1,040

650

3,201

2,492

Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings

$

4,726

$

7,706

$

1,477

$

(18,011)

Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings

Continuing operations

$

(0.07)

$

0.10

$

(0.22)

$

(1.03)

Discontinued operations

—

—

0.02

0.01

$

(0.07)

$

0.10

$

(0.20)

$

(1.02)

Basic weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

59,900

59,900

59,900

59,900

Cash distributions declared per Trust common share

$

0.36

$

0.36

$

1.08

$

1.08

Compass Diversified Holdings

Summarized Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

58,772

$

59,236

Net cash used in investing activities

(594,705)

(62,956)

Net cash provided by financing activities

531,288

7,862

Effect of foreign currency on cash

916

(2,427)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(3,729)

1,715

Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period

39,885

39,772

Cash and cash equivalents — end of period

$

36,156

$

41,487

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Table of Cash Flows Available for Distribution and Reinvestment

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands)

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net income (loss)

$

5,766

$

8,356

$

4,678

$

(15,519)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

30,747

26,077

87,878

88,659

Impairment expense

—

—

—

8,864

Gain on sale of businesses, net

—

—

(1,165)

(340)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue

discount

1,079

1,261

3,403

3,721

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(749)

(90)

(4,649)

1,178

Loss on investment in FOX

—

—

—

5,620

Noncontrolling stockholder charges

2,529

1,702

7,694

4,952

Excess tax benefit on stock compensation

—

(417)

—

(417)

Provision for loss on receivables

361

983

459

4,310

Other

(90)

(209)

46

494

Deferred taxes

(3,380)

(5,997)

(6,622)

(17,937)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(12,803)

(8,298)

(32,950)

(24,349)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

23,460

23,368

58,772

59,236

Plus:

Unused fee on revolving credit facility

427

670

1,282

2,143

Successful acquisition costs

2,648

363

4,995

1,836

Integration services fee (1)

562

958

2,156

2,708

Realized loss from foreign currency effect (2)

—

—

1,364

—

Excess tax benefit on stock compensation

—

417

—

417

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

12,803

8,298

32,950

24,349

Other

95

—

885

—

Less:

Maintenance capital expenditures (3)

7,553

4,346

21,821

13,415

Payment of interest rate swap

358

935

1,444

3,050

Realized gain from foreign currency effect (2)

883

1,933

—

3,583

Preferred share distributions

4,773

—

8,398

—

Other (4)

—

616

—

3,980

Estimated cash flow available for distribution and

reinvestment

$

26,428

$

26,244

$

70,741

$

66,661

Distribution paid in April 2018/ 2017

$

—

$

—

$

21,564

$

21,564

Distribution paid in July 2018/ 2017

—

—

21,564

21,564

Distribution paid in October 2018/ 2017

21,564

21,564

21,564

21,564

$

21,564

$

21,564

$

64,692

$

64,692

(1)

Represents fees paid by newly acquired companies to the Manager for integration services performed during the first year of ownership, payable quarterly.

(2)

Reflects the foreign currency transaction gain/ loss resulting from the Canadian dollar intercompany loans issued to Manitoba Harvest.

(3)

Excludes growth capital expenditures of approximately $4.7 million and $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, and $19.2 million and $17.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

(4)

Includes amounts for the establishment of additional accounts receivable reserves related to a retail customer who filed bankruptcy during the first and third quarter of 2017.

