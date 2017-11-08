Compass Diversified Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Completes Two Accretive Add-on Acquisitions for Crosman Corporation and Sterno Products During the Quarter

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) ("CODI," "we," "our" or the "Company"), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Third Quarter 2017 Highlights

Generated Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $23.4 million, and Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment ("CAD" or "Cash Flow") of $26.2 million for the third quarter of 2017;

Reported net income of $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2017;

Paid a third quarter 2017 cash distribution of $0.36 per share on CODI's common shares in October 2017, bringing cumulative distributions paid to $15.7152 per common share since CODI's IPO in May of 2006;

Paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.61423611 per share on the Company's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares in October 2017;

Consummated the accretive add-on acquisition of the Commercial business of LaserMax, Inc. ("LaserMax") by CODI's subsidiary Crosman Corporation ("Crosman"); and

Completed the accretive add-on acquisition of sevenOKs, Inc. ("sevenOKs") by CODI's subsidiary Sterno Products, LLC ("Sterno Products").

"During the third quarter, our middle market businesses generated stable cash flow levels that were consistent with management's expectations," stated Alan Offenberg, CEO of Compass Diversified Holdings. "This included year-over-year EBITDA growth at our Advanced Circuits, Arnold Magnetic and Clean Earth subsidiaries."

Mr. Offenberg added, "CODI also continued to reinvest in our subsidiaries' continued growth with two accretive add-on acquisitions. This included Crosman's acquisition of LaserMax's Commercial business, which extends Crosman's reach into new retail categories and creates new cross-selling opportunities with current big box retail and international customers. Additionally, our Sterno Products subsidiary completed the acquisition of sevenOKs, strengthening the company's product offering for the foodservice market. With our strong balance sheet, CODI is well positioned to continue pursuing future acquisitions that build long-term shareholder value and support our ability to provide stable cash distributions."

Operating Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, CODI generated Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $23.4 million, as compared to Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $15.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. CODI reported Cash Flow (see Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below) of $26.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, as compared to $22.6 million for the prior year's comparable quarter. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding for the quarters ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016 were 59.9 million and 54.3 million, respectively.

Cash Flow for the third quarter of 2017 reflects year-over-year earnings growth in the Company's Advanced Circuits, Arnold Magnetic and Clean Earth businesses, offset by declines at the Company's other businesses.

CODI's Cash Flow is calculated after taking into account all interest expense, cash taxes paid and maintenance capital expenditures, and includes the operating results of each of our businesses for the periods during which CODI owned them. However, Cash Flow excludes the gains from monetizing interests in CODI's subsidiaries, which have totaled over $770 million since going public in 2006.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $8.4 million, as compared to net income of $50.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. During the third quarter of 2016, CODI realized a net gain of $50.4 million related to its equity investment in its former subsidiary Fox Factory Holding Corp. ("FOX"). During the first quarter of 2017, the Company sold its remaining shares in FOX in a secondary public offering.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2017, CODI had approximately $41.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $561.4 million outstanding on its term loan facility and $25.5 million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The Company has no significant debt maturities until 2019 and had net borrowing availability of $523.2 million at September 30, 2017 under its revolving credit facility.

Third Quarter 2017 Distributions

On October 5, 2017, CODI's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a third quarter distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares"). The cash distribution was paid on October 26, 2017 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of October 19, 2017. Since its IPO in May of 2006, CODI has paid a cumulative distribution of $15.7152 per common share.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.61423611 per share on the Company's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares"). The distribution on the Preferred Shares covered the period from and including June 28, 2017, the original issue date of the Preferred Shares, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2017. The distribution for such period was paid on October 30, 2017 to all holders of record of Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2017.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CAD, or Cash Flow, is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to assess its performance, as well as its ability to sustain and increase quarterly distributions. A number of CODI's businesses have seasonal earnings patterns. Accordingly, the Company believes that the most appropriate measure of its performance is over a trailing or expected 12-month period. We have reconciled CAD, or Cash Flow, to Net Income and Cash Flow from Operating Activities on the attached schedules. We consider Net Income and Cash Flow from Operating Activities to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to CAD, or Cash Flow.

About Compass Diversified Holdings ("CODI")

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our nine majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);

The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);

The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);

Environmental services for a variety of contaminated materials including soils, dredged material, hazardous waste and drill cuttings (Clean Earth);

The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Crosman);

The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products (Ergobaby);

The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);

The manufacture and marketing of branded, hemp-based food products (Manitoba Harvest); and

The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels and creative ambience solutions for the hospitality and consumer markets (Sterno Products).

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

December 31,

2017

2016

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

41,487

$

39,772

Accounts receivable, net

198,111

181,191

Inventories

242,817

212,984

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

27,145

18,872

Total current assets

509,560

452,819

Property, plant and equipment, net

170,827

142,370

Investment in FOX

—

141,767

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

1,131,803

1,030,848

Other non-current assets

8,616

9,351

Total assets

$

1,820,806

$

1,777,155

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

182,475

$

152,553

Due to related party

7,553

20,848

Current portion, long-term debt

5,685

5,685

Other current liabilities

15,493

23,435

Total current liabilities

211,206

202,521

Deferred income taxes

122,033

110,838

Long-term debt

569,755

551,652

Other non-current liabilities

18,570

17,600

Total liabilities

921,564

882,611

Stockholders' equity

Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings

851,616

856,405

Noncontrolling interests

47,626

38,139

Total stockholders' equity

899,242

894,544

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,820,806

$

1,777,155

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2017

September 30,

2016

September 30,

2017

September 30,

2016

Net sales

$

323,957

$

252,285

$

921,330

$

659,748

Cost of sales

206,232

169,870

599,552

436,544

Gross profit

117,725

82,415

321,778

223,204

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative expense

80,804

53,648

239,102

140,702

Management fees

8,277

8,435

24,308

21,394

Amortization expense

14,167

8,423

39,256

23,966

Impairment expense/ Loss on disposal of assets

—

551

8,864

7,214

Operating income

14,477

11,358

10,248

29,928

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

(6,945)

(4,376)

(22,499)

(23,204)

Gain (loss) on investment

—

50,414

(5,620)

58,680

Amortization of debt issuance costs

(1,004)

(687)

(2,940)

(1,827)

Other income (expense), net

2,020

(3,271)

2,950

(1,852)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

8,548

53,438

(17,861)

61,725

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

192

4,894

(2,002)

9,778

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

8,356

48,544

(15,859)

51,947

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax

—

(455)

—

473

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

2,134

340

2,134

Net income (loss)

8,356

50,223

(15,519)

54,554

Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to

noncontrolling interest

650

682

2,492

1,749

Less: Loss from discontinued operations attributable to

noncontrolling interest

—

(164)

—

(116)

Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings

$

7,706

$

49,705

$

(18,011)

$

52,921

Basic and fully diluted income (loss) per share

Continuing operations

$

0.10

$

0.72

$

(1.03)

$

0.59

Discontinued operations

—

0.03

0.01

0.05

$

0.10

$

0.75

$

(1.02)

$

0.64

Basic and fully diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

59,900

54,300

59,900

54,300

Cash distributions declared per share

$

0.36

$

0.36

$

1.08

$

1.08

Compass Diversified Holdings

Summarized Statement of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,

2017

September 30,

2016

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

59,236

$

60,594

Net cash used in investing activities

(62,956)

(417,284)

Net cash provided by financing activities

7,862

300,407

Effect of foreign currency on cash

(2,427)

(3,197)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,715

(59,480)

Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period

39,772

85,869

Cash and cash equivalents — end of period

$

41,487

$

26,389

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Table of Cash Flows Available for Distribution and Reinvestment

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,

2017

September 30,

2016

September 30,

2017

September 30,

2016

Net income (loss)

$

8,356

$

50,223

$

(15,519)

$

54,554

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided

by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

26,077

24,052

88,659

53,972

Impairment expense/ loss on disposal of assets

—

551

8,864

7,214

Gain on sale of businesses, net

—

(2,134)

(340)

(2,134)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount

1,261

888

3,721

2,363

Unrealized loss on derivatives

(90)

(1,661)

1,178

8,322

(Gain) loss on investment in FOX

—

(50,414)

5,620

(58,680)

Noncontrolling stockholders charges

1,702

964

4,952

3,012

Excess tax benefit on stock compensation

(417)

—

(417)

(366)

Provision for loss on receivables

983

(144)

4,310

59

Other

(209)

271

494

349

Deferred taxes

(5,997)

1,712

(17,937)

(4,280)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(8,298)

(9,246)

(24,349)

(3,791)

Net cash provided by operating activities

23,368

15,062

59,236

60,594

Plus:

Unused fee on revolving credit facility

670

418

2,143

1,355

Successful acquisition costs

363

2,161

1,836

3,888

Integration services fee (1)

958

292

2,708

792

Realized loss from foreign currency effect (2)

—

662

—

—

Excess tax benefit on stock compensation

417

—

417

366

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

8,298

9,246

24,349

3,791

Other

—

117

—

245

Less:

Maintenance capital expenditures (3)

4,346

4,079

13,415

13,744

Payment on swap

935

1,320

3,050

3,114

Realized gain from foreign currency effect (2)

1,933

—

3,583

2,396

Other (4)

616

—

3,980

—

Estimated cash flow available for distribution and reinvestment

$

26,244

$

22,559

$

66,661

$

51,777

Distribution paid in April 2017/2016

$

—

$

—

$

21,564

$

19,548

Distribution paid in July 2017/ 2016

—

—

21,564

19,548

Distribution paid in October 2017/ 2016

21,564

19,548

21,564

19,548

$

21,564

$

19,548

$

64,692

$

58,644

(1)

Represents fees paid by newly acquired companies to the Manager for integration services performed during the first year of ownership, payable quarterly.

(2)

Reflects the foreign currency transaction gain/ loss resulting from the Canadian dollar intercompany loans issued to Manitoba Harvest.

(3)

Excludes growth capital expenditures of approximately $7.1 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, and $17.5 million and $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

(4)

Includes amounts for the establishment of accounts receivable reserves related to two retail customers who filed bankruptcy during the first and third quarter of 2017.

