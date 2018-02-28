Compass Diversified Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Completes Two Accretive Platform Acquisitions and Four Add-on Acquisitions During 2017 and Subsequent to Year End

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) ("CODI," "we," "our" or the "Company"), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights

Generated Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $81.8 million for the full year 2017, and Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment ("CAD" or "Cash Flow") of $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $92.2 million for the full year 2017;

Reported net income of $49.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $33.6 million for the full year 2017;

Paid a fourth quarter 2017 cash distribution of $0.36 per share on CODI's common shares in January 2018, bringing cumulative distributions paid to $16.0752 per common share since CODI's IPO in May of 2006;

Paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares in January 2018;

Subsequent to year end, announced the upcoming retirement of Alan B. Offenberg and naming of Elias J. Sabo as CODI's Chief Executive Officer, effective May 3, 2018;

Completed the accretive platform acquisition of Foam Fabricators, Inc. ("Foam Fabricators") subsequent to year-end; and

Consummated the add-on acquisition of Rimports Inc. ("Rimports") subsequent to year end by CODI's subsidiary Sterno Products, LLC ("Sterno Products").

"During 2017 we continued to successfully execute our proven investment strategy, generate strong cash flow and provide sizable distributions to our shareholders," said Alan Offenberg, CEO of Compass Diversified Holdings. "We consummated the accretive platform acquisition of Crosman Corporation, expanding our branded consumer businesses, while continuing to reinvest in our subsidiaries by completing three attractive add-on acquisitions. Complementing this success, we monetized our remaining interest in Fox Factory Holding Corp., which increased CODI's realized gains to over $770 million."

Elias Sabo, CODI's CEO-elect, stated, "We commenced 2018 by completing the platform acquisition of Foam Fabricators, a leading designer and manufacturer of custom molded protective foam solutions that has a strong management team, a diversified customer base, strong free cash flow, and attractive growth prospects. This accretive platform acquisition, combined with our add-on acquisition of Rimports for Sterno Products, strengthens our family of niche leading businesses and positions CODI to continue growing cash flow to a level that meaningfully covers our distribution. Going forward, we will continue to use our considerable financial strength for compelling platform acquisitions as well as add-on acquisitions to accelerate the growth of our subsidiaries."

Operating Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, CODI generated Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $22.5 million, as compared to Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $50.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. CODI reported Cash Flow (see Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below) of $25.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, as compared to $24.6 million for the prior year's comparable quarter. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding for the quarters ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 were 59.9 million and 55.5 million, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, CODI generated Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $81.8 million, as compared to Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $111.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. CODI reported Cash Flow of $92.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, as compared to $76.4 million for the prior year. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2017 was approximately 59.9 million, as compared to approximately 54.6 million for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2016.

CODI's Cash Flow is calculated after taking into account all interest expense, cash taxes paid and maintenance capital expenditures, and includes the operating results of each of our businesses for the periods during which CODI owned them. However, Cash Flow excludes the gains from monetizing interests in CODI's subsidiaries, which have totaled over $770 million since going public in 2006.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was $49.1 million, as compared to net income of $2.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. During the fourth quarter of 2017, CODI recorded an income tax benefit of $38.7 million primarily related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 which lowered the U.S. federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. During the fourth quarter of 2016, CODI realized a net gain of $15.8 million related to its equity investment in its former subsidiary Fox Factory Holding Corp. ("FOX"). During the first quarter of 2017, the Company sold its remaining shares in FOX in a secondary public offering.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, CODI reported net income of $33.6 million. This compared to net income of $56.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, primarily as a result of a $74.5 million gain on CODI's investment in FOX.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2017, CODI had approximately $39.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $560 million outstanding on its term loan facility and $42 million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The Company has no significant debt maturities until 2019 and had net borrowing availability of $507.4 million at December 31, 2017 under its revolving credit facility.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Distributions

On January 4, 2018, CODI's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares"). The cash distribution was paid on January 25, 2018 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of January 18, 2018. Since its IPO in May of 2006, CODI has paid a cumulative distribution of $16.0752 per common share.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares"). The distribution on the Preferred Shares covered the period from and including October 30, 2017, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2018. The distribution for such period was paid on January 30, 2018 to all holders of record of Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2018.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the latest corporate developments and financial results. The dial-in number for callers in the U.S. is (855) 212-2368 and the dial-in number for international callers is (315) 625-6886. The access code for all callers is 3687727. A live webcast will also be available on the Company's website at www.compassdiversifiedholdings.com.

A replay of the call will be available through March 8, 2018. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. and (404) 537-3406 outside the U.S., and then enter the access code 3687727.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CAD, or Cash Flow, is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to assess its performance, as well as its ability to sustain and increase quarterly distributions. A number of CODI's businesses have seasonal earnings patterns. Accordingly, the Company believes that the most appropriate measure of its performance is over a trailing or expected 12-month period. We have reconciled CAD, or Cash Flow, to Net Income and Cash Flow from Operating Activities on the attached schedules. We consider Net Income and Cash Flow from Operating Activities to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to CAD, or Cash Flow.

About Compass Diversified Holdings ("CODI")

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our ten majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);

The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);

The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);

Environmental services for a variety of contaminated materials including soils, dredged material, hazardous waste and drill cuttings (Clean Earth);

The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Crosman);

The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products (Ergobaby);

The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OEM components (Foam Fabricators);

The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);

The manufacture and marketing of branded, hemp-based food products (Manitoba Harvest); and

The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels and creative ambience solutions for the hospitality and consumer markets (Sterno Products).

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2016

(in thousands)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

39,885

$

39,772

Accounts receivable, net

215,108

181,191

Inventories

246,928

212,984

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

24,897

18,872

Total current assets

526,818

452,819

Property, plant and equipment, net

173,081

142,370

Investment in FOX

—

141,767

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

1,112,206

1,030,848

Other non-current assets

8,198

9,351

Total assets

$

1,820,303

$

1,777,155

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

191,411

$

152,553

Due to related party

7,796

20,848

Current portion, long-term debt

5,685

5,685

Other current liabilities

7,301

23,435

Total current liabilities

212,193

202,521

Deferred income taxes

81,049

110,838

Long-term debt

584,347

551,652

Other non-current liabilities

16,715

17,600

Total liabilities

894,304

882,611

Stockholders' equity

Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings

873,208

856,405

Noncontrolling interests

52,791

38,139

Total stockholders' equity

925,999

894,544

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,820,303

$

1,777,155

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2016

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2016

Net sales

$

348,399

$

318,561

$

1,269,729

$

978,309

Cost of sales

222,468

215,195

822,020

651,739

Gross profit

125,931

103,366

447,709

326,570

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative expense

79,382

77,128

318,484

217,830

Management fees

8,385

8,012

32,693

29,406

Amortization expense

12,747

11,103

52,003

35,069

Impairment expense/ Loss on disposal of assets

8,461

17,990

17,325

25,204

Operating income (loss)

16,956

(10,867)

27,204

19,061

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

(5,124)

(1,447)

(27,623)

(24,651)

Gain (loss) on investment

—

15,810

(5,620)

74,490

Amortization of debt issuance costs

(1,062)

(936)

(4,002)

(2,763)

Other income (expense), net

(316)

(1,067)

2,634

(2,919)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

10,454

1,493

(7,407)

63,218

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(38,677)

(309)

(40,679)

9,469

Net income from continuing operations

49,131

1,802

33,272

53,749

Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax

—

—

—

473

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

174

340

2,308

Net income

49,131

1,976

33,612

56,530

Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to

noncontrolling interest

3,129

212

5,621

1,961

Less: Loss from discontinued operations attributable to

noncontrolling interest

—

—

—

(116)

Net income attributable to Holdings

$

46,002

$

1,764

$

27,991

$

54,685

Basic and fully diluted income (loss) per share

Continuing operations

$

0.53

$

(0.14)

$

(0.45)

$

0.46

Discontinued operations

—

—

0.01

0.05

$

0.53

$

(0.14)

$

(0.44)

$

0.51

Basic and fully diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding

59,900

55,457

59,900

54,591

Cash distributions declared per share

$

0.36

$

0.36

$

1.44

$

1.44

Compass Diversified Holdings

Summarized Statement of Cash Flows

Year Ended

(in thousands)

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2016

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

81,771

$

111,372

Net cash used in investing activities

(77,278)

(363,021)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(2,588)

208,726

Effect of foreign currency on cash

(1,792)

(3,174)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

113

(46,097)

Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period

39,772

85,869

Cash and cash equivalents — end of period

$

39,885

$

39,772

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Table of Cash Flows Available for Distribution and Reinvestment

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(in thousands)

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2016

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2016

Net income

$

49,131

$

1,976

$

33,612

$

56,530

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

21,392

33,433

110,051

87,405

Impairment expense/ loss on disposal of assets

8,461

17,990

17,325

25,204

Gain on sale of businesses, net

—

(173)

(340)

(2,308)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount

1,286

1,202

5,007

3,565

Unrealized loss on derivatives

(1,826)

(6,783)

(648)

1,539

(Gain) loss on investment in FOX

—

(15,810)

5,620

(74,490)

Noncontrolling stockholder charges

2,075

1,370

7,027

4,382

Excess tax benefit on stock compensation

—

(797)

(417)

(1,163)

Provision for loss on receivables

(346)

551

3,964

407

Other

(101)

934

393

1,486

Deferred taxes

(41,492)

(5,390)

(59,429)

(9,669)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(16,045)

22,275

(40,394)

18,484

Net cash provided by operating activities

22,535

50,778

81,771

111,372

Plus:

Unused fee on revolving credit facility

713

591

2,856

1,947

Successful acquisition costs

214

—

2,050

3,888

Integration services fee (1)

375

875

3,083

1,667

Realized loss from foreign currency effect (2)

268

1,069

—

—

Excess tax benefit on stock compensation

—

797

417

1,163

Earnout provision adjustment

—

394

—

394

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

16,045

—

40,394

—

Other

394

177

—

421

Less:

Maintenance capital expenditures (3)

6,855

6,619

20,270

20,363

Payment on swap

914

1,189

3,964

4,303

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

—

22,275

—

18,484

Realized gain from foreign currency effect (2)

—

—

3,315

1,327

Preferred share distribution

2,457

—

2,457

—

Earnout provision adjustment

4,736

—

4,736

—

Other (4)

—

—

3,586

—

Estimated cash flow available for distribution and reinvestment

$

25,582

$

24,598

$

92,243

$

76,375

Distribution paid in April 2017/2016

$

—

$

—

$

21,564

$

19,548

Distribution paid in July 2017/ 2016

—

—

21,564

19,548

Distribution paid in October 2017/ 2016

—

—

21,564

19,548

Distribution paid in January 2018/ 2017

21,564

21,564

21,564

21,564

$

21,564

$

21,564

$

86,256

$

80,208

(1)

Represents fees paid by newly acquired companies to the Manager for integration services performed during the first year of ownership, payable quarterly.

(2)

Reflects the foreign currency transaction gain/ loss resulting from the Canadian dollar intercompany loans issued to Manitoba Harvest.

(3)

Excludes growth capital expenditures of approximately $6.8 million and $2.1 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $24.3 million and $3.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

(4)

Includes amounts for the establishment of accounts receivable reserves related to two retail customers who filed bankruptcy during the first and third quarter of 2017.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-diversified-holdings-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-financial-results-300606073.html

SOURCE Compass Diversified Holdings