Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings and Conference Call Information

Management to Hold a Conference Call on November 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) ("CODI" or the "Company"), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, after the close of market trading. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will feature remarks by Alan Offenberg, Chief Executive Officer, Ryan J. Faulkingham, Chief Financial Officer, and Elias J. Sabo, a founding partner of Compass Group Management LLC. To participate in the call, please dial (855) 212-2368 (domestic) or (315) 625-6886 (international). The passcode is 9897729. Please dial into the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website, www.compassdiversifiedholdings.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available through November 16, 2017 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The passcode for the call and replay is 9897729. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About Compass Diversified Holdings ("CODI")

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our nine majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);

The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);

The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);

Environmental services for a variety of contaminated materials including soils, dredged material, hazardous waste and drill cuttings (Clean Earth);

The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Crosman);

The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products (Ergobaby);

The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);

The manufacture and marketing of branded, hemp-based food products (Manitoba Harvest); and

The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels and creative ambience solutions for the hospitality and consumer markets (Sterno Products).

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2016 and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-diversified-holdings-announces-third-quarter-2017-earnings-and-conference-call-information-300543361.html

SOURCE Compass Diversified Holdings