Cold Stone Creamery Spreads Joy With Festive Holiday Flavors And Cakes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) offers good tidings and cheer this holiday season with its new Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake Ice Cream as well as the return of Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream, both featured in festive combinations; plus two holiday cakes that are perfect for entertaining, all available for a limited time only, beginning November 24.

Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake Ice Cream is an indulgent new flavor that goes great with Fudge, Whipped Topping, Graham Cracker Pie Crust and OREO® Cookies to create the Gooey Chocolate Cheesecake™ Creation™. Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream makes its comeback in the Chocolate Peppermint Perfection™ Creation, which features OREO® Cookies, Whipped Topping and Fudge for a magical holiday treat.

"This season, it's all about spreading joy with our comforting holiday flavors, Creations and cakes," said Kate Unger, senior vice president of marketing at Cold Stone Creamery. "We all know holiday celebrations aren't complete without the perfect dessert and we've got two delicious options to help achieve a flawless holiday gathering with family and friends. Our Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake Wonderland™ cake and Chocolate Covered Peppermint™ cake will delight your guests and add some flare to your table."

Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake Ice Cream and Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream, as well as the other promotional holiday items, will be available at Cold Stone Creamery November 24, 2017 through January 9, 2018.

Promotional Creations™:

Gooey Chocolate Cheesecake™ - Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake Ice Cream, Fudge, Whipped Topping, Graham Cracker Pie Crust and OREO® Cookies

Chocolate Peppermint Perfection™ - Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream with OREO® Cookies, Whipped Topping and Fudge

Promotional Holiday Cakes:

Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake Wonderland™ - Layers of moist Devil's Food Cake and Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake Ice Cream with Graham Cracker Pie Crust wrapped in fluffy White Frosting

Chocolate Covered Peppermint™ - Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake and Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream with OREO® Cookies wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache

Customers can also order cakes online at www.ColdStoneCakes.com.

To share the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® this holiday season, gift cards are available for purchase in stores and online. Holiday-themed gift cards are available online and in stores through the holiday season. Please visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com/giftcardsretail.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world, with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant concepts. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates approximately 1,500 locations in over 28 countries.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

