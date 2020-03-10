Cold Stone Creamery Launches Full Menu Online Ordering

Super-Premium Ice Cream, Super-Premium Online Ordering!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordering your favorite Cold Stone Creamery® treats just got easier with the new full menu online ordering experience. Skip the line now and visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com to order your favorite Creation™ and more!

What's better than going to Cold Stone®? Going to Cold Stone and skipping the line! All of your favorite Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream Creations, such as Birthday Cake Remix™ or Founder's Favorite®, Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream Cakes, Ice Cream Novelties, Shakes and Smoothies are now available to order ahead of time for your next Cold Stone craving! Guests can also order promotional Creations, cakes and more.

"Cold Stone Creamery is excited to be the first national ice cream chain to introduce full menu online ordering," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "The new full menu online ordering option is an easy way for our guests to order and enjoy super-premium Cold Stone Ice Cream in the comfort of their own homes!"

Full menu online ordering is now available for all Cold Stone products at all locations. Ice cream lovers can pre-order the Cold Stone Creamery full menu at ColdStoneCreamery.com.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

