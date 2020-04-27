Cold Stone Creamery Introduces Give Back eGift Card Campaign to Support Communities in Crisis thru Bethenny Frankel's Initiative bstrong

Cold Stone Creamery will donate 10% of every Give Back eGift card purchased to Bethenny Frankel's cause

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® has launched an exclusive Give Back eGift card campaign that will support people and communities during this time of crisis. With every limited edition Give Back eGift card purchased online, Cold Stone will donate 10% of the amount* to Bethenny Frankel's initiative bstrong.

bstrong's COVID-19 response initiatives are centered around the shortage of medical and sanitization products in the marketplace. bstrong Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is working directly with manufacturers to ensure the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is sent to people and hospitals across the nation. They have committed to servicing up to 250 hospitals nationwide to get PPE to those in need.

"The entire Cold Stone Creamery team has been passionate about finding ways we can do our part to support communities that have been affected by COVID-19 as well as other crises," said Sara Schmillen, Vice President of Marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We are proud to work with Bethenny Frankel's bstrong disaster relief efforts to provide real time assistance to individuals and families in crisis."

To learn more, purchase your Give Back eGift card and make a difference please visit: https://coldstonecreamery.wgiftcard.com/responsive_auto/coldstone_resp/Virtual

*Offer available online only from April 27 through May 31, 2020, while supplies last. Additional restrictions may apply. Purchaser receives the full value of the Give Back eGift. Proceeds will be based on the purchase of the specific limited edition Give Back eGift available via the Cold Stone Creamery website. Donation percentage is 10%, with a maximum donation of $100,000.

More about bstrong

The bstrong program is a disaster relief initiative that provides real time emergency assistance to individuals and their families in crisis with much-needed gift cards, bank cards and critical supplies. bstrong works with community partners on the ground throughout the affected areas to assess the most pressing needs and provide help. The supplies helps people deal with their immediate needs, and the gift and bank cards allows people to choose exactly what they and their families need when shopping is available.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

