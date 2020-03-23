The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Join Coalition Of Restaurants For The Great American Takeout

The Restaurant Industry is Coming Together and Encouraging People to Order Delivery or Pick-up on March 24 to Help Support Restaurant Workers

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® joins coalition of restaurants including Veggie Grill, Panera Bread, Noodles & Company, El Torito, Jason's Deli, The Habit Burger Grill, Lemonade, Modern Market, Tocaya Organica, Torchy's Tacos, Chevys Fresh Mex, Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Primanti Brothers, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe in asking Americans to participate in The Great American Takeout. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is offering free delivery on Postmates and is serving their full menu of signature drinks, prepared food and baked goods.



WHY: The coronavirus poses an existential threat to a sector of the economy that employs more than 15 million Americans. Because dine-in meals are no longer being served at most restaurants, delivery and pick-up are the only ways to support the restaurant community. Here's how people can help:





• During The Great American Takeout, people are encouraged to order at least one delivery or pick-up meal to show support for the struggling restaurant community and share photos on social media tagged with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout

• Engage friends, family and colleagues to support their local restaurants

• Repeat. Keep supporting our nation's restaurants



WHEN: March 24, 2020



WHERE: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in CA and AZ. Please visit www.coffeebean.com for a list of current locations and operating hours.



Interview / Visual Opportunities:

• Interview with an Executive from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® • The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® stores and employees making coffee for people • The safety measures put in place and process of how people can pick-up their orders in store

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,000 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

Contact:

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

tracy@jcmg.com

C: 818.585.4736

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-coffee-bean--tea-leaf-join-coalition-of-restaurants-for-the-great-american-takeout-301028377.html

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf