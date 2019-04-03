COABE And Tyson Foods Partner To Lift Literacy Levels Through The Adult Literacy XPRIZE

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) and Tyson Foods today announced a partnership to introduce the free Learning Upgrade app to adult learners with low literacy skills and enable them to reach their literacy goals quicker.

The Learning Upgrade app tied for first place in phase one of the Barbara Bush Foundation's Adult Literacy XPRIZE Competition. The $1 million Adult Literacy XPRIZE Communities Competition is challenging communities and organizations across the country to empower adults with low literacy skills to download and use the free, effective, convenient, and private mobile learning app.

COABE has partnered with Tyson Foods, the largest food company in the U.S., because of its ground breaking in-plant workforce education program called Upward Academy. Through this program, Tyson Foods offers free English, GED® and U.S. Citizenship classes, plus monthly functional literacy classess, covering various topics such as legal aid, loan scams and tax fraud. Approximately 5,000 of the company's frontline team members in 43 of its plants have received more than 160,000 hours of instruction. These team members will begin benefiting from the Learning Upgrade app, which has already shown tremendous results in pre- and post-field tests over a 12-month period.

"Low education and skill levels of adults are a fundamental barrier to every major challenge facing the United States, including early childhood education, education reform, economic development, and improving the health and well-being of our nation's families and communities," said Sharon Bonney, executive director, COABE. "This is why we are so passionate about equipping adult learners and local programs with the necessary tools, such as the app endorsed by the Adult Literacy XPRIZE."

The mission of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) is to provide leadership, communication, professional development, and advocacy for adult education and literacy practitioners to advance quality services for all adult learners.

By partnering with Tyson Foods, Alliance for Freedom, Restoration, and Justice (AFRJ, an anti-human trafficking firm), and the National Association of the State Directors of Adult Education (NASDAE), COABE hopes to get Learning Upgrade's free app into the hands of the over 36 million American adults who lack basic English literacy.

"Equipping our team members with the right tools for their education has been critical to the success of Upward Academy," said Kevin Scherer, senior manager, employee social responsibility, Tyson Foods. "We're excited to collaborate with COABE on this innovative initiative and provide our team members with greater access to the resources they need to be successful."

About COABE

COABE's mission is to inspire educators so adults succeed and communities thrive. The Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) represents the field of 55,000 adult educators and provides a variety of services, including professional development through annual, state-of-the-art national conferences, more than 50 webinars annually, and publication of the COABE Journal. Visit www.coabe.org for more information.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had 121,000 team members as of September 29, 2018. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Contact: Sharon Bonney, COABE

Phone: 888-442-6223

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coabe-and-tyson-foods-partner-to-lift-literacy-levels-through-the-adult-literacy-xprize-300823402.html

SOURCE Coalition on Adult Basic Education