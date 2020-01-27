CLR Roaster's Café La Rica Brand Added to Publix Planogram

Café La Rica Espresso Continues to Gain Ground on National Brands

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (Nasdaq: YGYI), a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments, including a commercial coffee enterprise and its newly acquired commercial hemp enterprise, announced that it has been added to the coffee planogram for Publix Miami Division with KeHE, one of the largest and most respected specialty food distributors implementing the Café La Rica distribution. Depending on the size of the stores Café La Rica will control up to 3 facings in each store.

"We are very proud to be added to the Publix Coffee Planogram and to have KeHE executing the distribution for us on this program. Being selected as a Planogram Item allows Café La Rica to expand its relationship within Publix through in-store promotions of our Café La Rica Brand and we look forward to driving further brand awareness of Café La Rica with this relationship," stated Ernesto Aguila , President and Founder of the CLR Roasters.

Dave Briskie, President and CFO of YGYI, the parent company that owns CLR Roasters, stated, "We continue to expand our footprint with our Café La Rica Brand and our sell-through has continued to accelerate at retail. Becoming a Planogram Item within Publix has always been a goal of our company, and we are extremely pleased to be expanding our partnership with Publix and KeHE. Café La Rica and our other company owned brand, Café Cachita, are establishing themselves as leading brands in Cuban Expresso." Mr. Briskie continued, "We anticipate further expansion of our company owned brands as we move through 2020."

About CLR Roasters

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands — Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality — from field to cup.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is an multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewellery, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements regarding being selected as a Planogram Item driving further brand awareness of Café La Rica, continuing to expand our footprint with our Café La Rica Brand and our sell-through continuing to accelerate at retail and further expansion or our company owned brands as we move through 2020. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, , our ability to expand and continue our coffee segment growth, drive further brand awareness of Café La Rica, and continue to expand our footprint with our Café La Rica Brand and accelerate our sell-through at retail, our ability to further expand our company owned brands as we move through 2020, our ability to continue our hemp segment growth, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

All product names referenced herein are trademarks of their respective companies.

