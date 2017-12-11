Clink, Drink and Dine, It's Holiday Time!

Turn up your holiday soiree in 25 ways or MORE with the magic of cranberry.

LAKEVILLE-MIDDLEBORO, Mass., Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to deck the halls, shop the malls and host the holiday happenings with the best of them. This merry marathon calls for cutting-edge, out-of-the-box festive flair. Ocean Spray has over 25 ways to make the moments magical with a little red holiday hottie called the cranberry!

The holiday experts at Ocean Spray are helping you count down to the holidays with #25DaysofCranberries. For the month of December, discover new holiday cookie or cocktail recipes daily on their social channels to include on your hostess hot list!* For the gift that keeps on giving, visit oceanspray.com for a special 25 Days of Cookies & Cocktails downloadable, free recipe book to also share with friends and family.

Cookies with A Kick of Creativity: With more "fails" than "fabs", scrap the cookie cutters and cook up some nostalgia with holiday flavors and ingredients. Warm their hearts with Craisins® Dried Cranberries Hot Cocoa Cookies or Polar Espresso Cookies. Throw in some Snowball Clusters and Merry Mint Cookies for a picture perfect holiday platter.

Couture Cocktails: Mix, mingle and muddle the classiest of cocktails this season with our White Frostbite, Cranberry Mule, or Hibiscus Holiday Punch.

Glamorous Garnishes: For that "mic drop" moment, top off those cocktails and mocktails with glorious garnishes. Add a few Craisins® Dried Cranberries to any bubbly drink and watch the berries dance in their glass. Adorn cocktail picks or rosemary sprigs with garnishes that glitter like Sugared Cranberries.

Gift of Good Taste: Make them giddy by gifting baskets bursting with flavorful Cranberry Bruschetta or a sweet, decorative plate of Cranberry Fudge.

Snacks with Swag: Popping from party to party takes energy and plenty of snacks! Stock up with sweet and savory appetizers like Fruited Brie Bake or Sizzling Bacon Wrapped Apricots, or simply a bowl of Craisins® Dried Cranberries Trail Mix.

Décor Du jour! Deck the halls with pops of crimson cranberries. String them, float them or feature them in your table décor; the possibilities are endless when it comes to decorating and dining with this tiny festive fruit.

