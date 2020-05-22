Clinical Nutrition Products Market Assessment 2020-2025 - Demand for Personalized Medicine to Bode Well for the Clinical Nutrition Products Market

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Nutrition Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Clinical Nutrition Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%.



Infant Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$35 Billion by the year 2025, Infant Nutrition will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$712.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$605.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Infant Nutrition will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Clinical Nutrition Products: Essential for Addressing Disease-Related Malnutrition

Recent Market Activity

Clinical Nutrition Market Poised for Healthy Growth

Segment Analysis

Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Command Higher Market Share

to Command Higher Market Share Infant Nutrition Market: The Leading Segment with High Growth Potential

Need for Nutritional Support - Essential for Preterm Infants

Inadequate Physiological Development Raises Need for Tube Feeding in Infants

Nutritional Needs of Premature Infants: Mix of PN & EN Nutrition Emerges as Common Practice

Developing Economies Promise New Opportunities for Infant Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition: Providing Essential Nutrition through Intravenous Feeding

Parenteral Nutrition Market to Maintain Upward Trajectory

US Rules the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market

Key Issues Governing the Parenteral Nutrition Market

Enteral Nutrition Market to Remain Buoyant and Strong

Standard Enteral Nutrition Formulations Lead EN Products Market

Oncology Applications Leads EN Market

Hospitals & Long-term Care Facilities: The Major Users of EN Products

New Launches Bolster Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Opportunity Indicator for Enteral Nutrition

Launch of Enhanced Formulas Enables to Tap the Unmet Need

The US Dominates Enteral Nutrition Market

Market Restraints

Global Competitor Market Shares

Clinical Nutrition Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Nutrition ( USA )

) Baxter International, Inc. ( USA )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Fresenius Kabi AG ( Germany )

) Groupe Danone ( France )

) Nutricia North America ( USA )

) ICU Medical, Inc. ( USA )

) Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. ( USA )

) Meiji Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Nestl Health Science S.A ( Switzerland )

) Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. ( Japan )

) Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Research Efforts and Advanced Formulations to Fuel Clinical Nutrition Market

Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Clinical Nutrition Market

Aging Population Worldwide: Rising Need for Added Nutritional Support to Propel Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Kindle Market Growth

Cancer - The Major Chronic Illness Requiring Clinical Nutrition Support

Critical Nutrition Products Vital for Preventing Malnutrition in Diabetics

Persistent Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Medical Nutrition Market

Clinical Nutrition in Treatment of Malnutrition: Significant Growth Opportunities

Non-volitional Nutritional Support Therapy: Vital for Combating Malnutrition during Hospitalization

Shift towards Home Care Boosts Demand for Clinical Nutrition Products

Changing Health and Social Care Factors Favor Home Enteral Feeding

Rising Number of Premature Births Drives Infant Clinical Nutrition Products Market

Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO

Demand for Personalized Medicine to Bode Well for Clinical Nutrition Products Market

for Clinical Nutrition Products Market Product Innovations Blur the Lines between Medicine and Foods

Surging Demand for Omega-3 Fatty Acids-Fortified Clinical Nutrition Products

Advances in Enteral Feeding Devices: Positive Outlook for Enteral Nutrition Market

Rising Incidence of Pediatric Crohn's Disease Fuels Enteral Nutrition Market

Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market

Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity

Pre-mixed IV Solutions: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices

Growing Demand for Low-Cost Parenteral Nutrition Solutions

Rising Preference for Multi-Chamber Bags to Lower Cost of Parenteral Nutrition Therapy

Increasing Popularity of Intravenous Vitamin C for Cancer Treatment

Infection Control: A Prime Concern in Parenteral Nutrition

Complacency of Hospitals & Worker/Patient Safety: A Key Issue

Favorable Clinical Findings Strengthens Prospects for Enteral Nutrition

Rising Preference for Enteral Nutrition - A Threat to Parenteral Nutrition Market

Advantages and Disadvantages of Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition

Major Challenges Confronting Medical Nutrition Products' Marketers

Barriers to Widespread Adoption of Clinical Nutrition Products

Reasons for Not Prescribing Clinical Nutrition Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 67

