Clinical Nutrition Products Market Assessment 2020-2025 - Demand for Personalized Medicine to Bode Well for the Clinical Nutrition Products Market
The Clinical Nutrition Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%.
Infant Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$35 Billion by the year 2025, Infant Nutrition will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$712.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$605.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Infant Nutrition will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Clinical Nutrition Products: Essential for Addressing Disease-Related Malnutrition
- Recent Market Activity
- Clinical Nutrition Market Poised for Healthy Growth
- Segment Analysis
- Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Command Higher Market Share
- Infant Nutrition Market: The Leading Segment with High Growth Potential
- Need for Nutritional Support - Essential for Preterm Infants
- Inadequate Physiological Development Raises Need for Tube Feeding in Infants
- Nutritional Needs of Premature Infants: Mix of PN & EN Nutrition Emerges as Common Practice
- Developing Economies Promise New Opportunities for Infant Nutrition
- Parenteral Nutrition: Providing Essential Nutrition through Intravenous Feeding
- Parenteral Nutrition Market to Maintain Upward Trajectory
- US Rules the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market
- Key Issues Governing the Parenteral Nutrition Market
- Enteral Nutrition Market to Remain Buoyant and Strong
- Standard Enteral Nutrition Formulations Lead EN Products Market
- Oncology Applications Leads EN Market
- Hospitals & Long-term Care Facilities: The Major Users of EN Products
- New Launches Bolster Market Growth
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Opportunity Indicator for Enteral Nutrition
- Launch of Enhanced Formulas Enables to Tap the Unmet Need
- The US Dominates Enteral Nutrition Market
- Market Restraints
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Clinical Nutrition Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Abbott Nutrition (USA)
- Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
- Groupe Danone (France)
- Nutricia North America (USA)
- ICU Medical, Inc. (USA)
- Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (USA)
- Meiji Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Nestl Health Science S.A (Switzerland)
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. (Japan)
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Research Efforts and Advanced Formulations to Fuel Clinical Nutrition Market
- Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Clinical Nutrition Market
- Aging Population Worldwide: Rising Need for Added Nutritional Support to Propel Market Growth
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Kindle Market Growth
- Cancer - The Major Chronic Illness Requiring Clinical Nutrition Support
- Critical Nutrition Products Vital for Preventing Malnutrition in Diabetics
- Persistent Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Medical Nutrition Market
- Clinical Nutrition in Treatment of Malnutrition: Significant Growth Opportunities
- Non-volitional Nutritional Support Therapy: Vital for Combating Malnutrition during Hospitalization
- Shift towards Home Care Boosts Demand for Clinical Nutrition Products
- Changing Health and Social Care Factors Favor Home Enteral Feeding
- Rising Number of Premature Births Drives Infant Clinical Nutrition Products Market
- Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO
- Demand for Personalized Medicine to Bode Well for Clinical Nutrition Products Market
- Product Innovations Blur the Lines between Medicine and Foods
- Surging Demand for Omega-3 Fatty Acids-Fortified Clinical Nutrition Products
- Advances in Enteral Feeding Devices: Positive Outlook for Enteral Nutrition Market
- Rising Incidence of Pediatric Crohn's Disease Fuels Enteral Nutrition Market
- Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market
- Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity
- Pre-mixed IV Solutions: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices
- Growing Demand for Low-Cost Parenteral Nutrition Solutions
- Rising Preference for Multi-Chamber Bags to Lower Cost of Parenteral Nutrition Therapy
- Increasing Popularity of Intravenous Vitamin C for Cancer Treatment
- Infection Control: A Prime Concern in Parenteral Nutrition
- Complacency of Hospitals & Worker/Patient Safety: A Key Issue
- Favorable Clinical Findings Strengthens Prospects for Enteral Nutrition
- Rising Preference for Enteral Nutrition - A Threat to Parenteral Nutrition Market
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition
- Major Challenges Confronting Medical Nutrition Products' Marketers
- Barriers to Widespread Adoption of Clinical Nutrition Products
- Reasons for Not Prescribing Clinical Nutrition Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 67
