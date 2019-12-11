Classic Holiday Beef Wellington with Tony Chachere's Creole Twist

OPELOUSAS, La., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Beef Wellington recipe is easy to make, with a Creole flavor that's simply mouthwatering! Girl Carnivore says with a little prep and Tony Chachere's®, this recipe is perfect for the holidays.

CREOLE BEEF WELLINGTON

INGREDIENTS

1 Beef Tenderloin, 2-3 Pounds, Trimmed and Cut Evenly

2 Tbsp. Tony's Original Creole Seasoning

4 Cups Mushrooms

1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme

1 Shallot, Minced

1 Tbsp. Butter

1 Tbsp. Dijon Mustard

6 Oz. Sliced Smoked Ham

1 Puff Pastry

1 Egg

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 1 Hour Cook Time: 1 Hour Serves: 12

Preheat skillet over medium heat. Sear beef on all sides, 3-4 minutes. Remove from skillet, cover with foil and rest. Mince mushrooms, season with 1 teaspoon Tony's Original Seasoning. In the same pan you seared the beef, melt butter. Sauté mushrooms, minced shallot and thyme. While cooking, liquid will render from the mushrooms making the pan wet. Cook until all liquid has evaporated and pan is dry, 15-20 minutes, stirring often. Remove mushroom mix and allow pan to cool. Arrange ham over plastic wrap and cover with cooled mushroom mix. Combine mustard and remaining Tony's and coat tenderloin. Arrange tenderloin on one edge of the ham and mushroom layer and roll tightly. Wrap and chill 20 minutes. Whisk egg with 1 tablespoon of water and set aside. On lightly floured surface, roll puff pastry out to a ¼-inch thick and 2 inches longer than tenderloin. Brush long edge and 2 short edges with egg wash. Unwrap tenderloin from plastic and starting on dry edge of puff pastry, roll beef and pastry pinching edges to secure. Place seam on the bottom and fold edges under. Wrap and chill another 20 minutes. Preheat oven to 425°. Brush pastry with remaining egg wash and slice several vents across the top. Bake for 40-45 minutes until meat temperature reaches 130° and pasty is golden and flaky. Allow to rest 10 minutes before slicing.

For the Creole Brandy Cream Sauce, visit Tony's recipe.

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

