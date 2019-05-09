May 9, 2019 | 5:05pmFrom pastafits.org
Clam and Tomato Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
An Italian classic meal gets a fresh take with flavorful ingredients.
- 8 oz spaghetti
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 6 cloves garlic (thinly sliced)
- 1 can (10 oz) baby clams (broth reserved)
- 1/3 cup dry white wine
- 1 tbsp capers (minced)
- 1/4 cup grated Pecorino cheese
- 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 cup diced fresh tomatoes
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/3 cup pasta water. Set aside.
Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook garlic for 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly softened. Stir in clams, 1/3 cup canned clam broth, tomatoes, white wine and capers; bring to simmer. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until clams are heated through.
Add pasta and reserved pasta water to skillet; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until pasta is well coated.
- Stir in Pecorino and parsley.
Tip: Used minced clams instead of whole ones if desired.
