Clam and Tomato Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

From pastafits.org
An Italian classic meal gets a fresh take with flavorful ingredients.

  • 8 oz spaghetti
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 6 cloves garlic (thinly sliced)
  • 1 can (10 oz) baby clams (broth reserved)
  • 1/3 cup dry white wine
  • 1 tbsp capers (minced)
  • 1/4 cup grated Pecorino cheese
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 cup diced fresh tomatoes

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/3 cup pasta water. Set aside.   

  2. Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook garlic for 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly softened. Stir in clams, 1/3 cup canned clam broth, tomatoes, white wine and capers; bring to simmer. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until clams are heated through. 

  3. Add pasta and reserved pasta water to skillet; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until pasta is well coated. 

  4. Stir in Pecorino and parsley.

Tip: Used minced clams instead of whole ones if desired.

