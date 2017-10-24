City Of Los Angeles Announces Food Waste Grant Challenge At First Ever "Food Day LA"

Food Day LA is part of LA's commitment to create a good food system for all

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials for the City of Los Angeles were excited to announce a new food waste grant competition today at the first ever Food Day LA event at City Hall as part of the City's ongoing efforts to divert waste from landfills.

Project categories include food waste prevention, food donation, upcycled use (including animal feed or fuel) and composting. The total grant pool is expected to reach $100,000 and includes both administrative, and project grants. Ten projects to be submitted from members of the public will be selected.

"We should always be looking for new and innovative ways to reduce waste," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "At a time when nearly half a million tons of food is thrown away each year, this grant will help L.A. make sure that our resources are being used as efficiently and sustainably as possible — for the good of all Angelenos."

All Food Waste Grant Challenge proposals are due December 8, 2017. Awards will be announced in mid-December, with a target start date of all projects on January 22, 2018.

"As we continue to fight against climate change, we need to stop sending food to our landfills," Board of Public Works Vice President Heather Marie Repenning stated, "We are challenging our local communities to bring us innovative solutions to help address this problem and end food waste."

Food Day at City Hall was presented by the LA Food Policy Council, and also included a Food Day resolution in City Council Chambers, reaffirming Los Angeles' commitment as a city to create a good food system for all. A Future of Food showcase on the South Lawn also featured innovative projects and the release of the new Good Food for All agenda.

"The Board of Public Works is proud to work with groups across the City in addressing food issues," said Board President Kevin James, "The City of Los Angeles is committed to making food waste and recovery a priority and a reality."

For complete details on the Food Waste Grant Challenge, please visit http://goodfoodla.org/

About L.A. City Department of Public Works

The Department of Public Works is comprised of five bureaus: Contract Administration, Engineering, Sanitation, Street Lighting, and Street Services, as well as the Offices of the Board, including the Offices of Community Beautification, Filming and Petroleum Administration. More than 5,500 employees are responsible for design, construction, renovation and operation of public projects ranging from bridges to wastewater treatment plants and libraries; curbside collection and graffiti removal; and maintenance of streets, sidewalks, sewers, streetlights and street trees.

The Department is governed by the Board of Public Works (BPW), a five-member full-time executive team that is committed to delivering projects and programs that enhance quality of life, economic growth, public health and the environment to all Angelenos.

For more information, please visit http://bpw.lacity.org.

As a covered entity under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act the City of Los Angeles does not discriminate on the basis of disability and, upon request, will provide reasonable accommodation to ensure equal access to its programs, services and activities.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-of-los-angeles-announces-food-waste-grant-challenge-at-first-ever-food-day-la-300542600.html

SOURCE LA CITY