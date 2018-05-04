Cinnabon® Gives a Sweet 'Thank You' to Nurses

Healthcare professionals nationwide can get FREE Cinnabon treats during Nurses Week (May 6-12, 2018)

ATLANTA, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnabon, the brand that sets the bar with its world-renowned cinnamon rolls, continues to recognize nurses with its annual National Nurses Week giveaway. In 1990, Nurses Week was created to honor nurses from May 6th, National Recognition Day, to May 12th, the birth date of Florence Nightingale, popularly known as the founder of modern nursing. Since its inception, participating Cinnabon bakeries across the U.S. celebrate Nurses Week by offering a choice of one free Cinnabon Classic Roll or MiniBon® Roll, or a four-count of BonBites™, to all healthcare professionals who come in to the bakery and present their medical ID badge.

For the last 18 years, Cinnabon has proudly stood alongside The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation, giving away over a million cinnamon rolls to nurses around the country. DAISY was created to ensure that the men and women of the nursing field receive the respect and recognition they deserve for all the care and compassion they give to their patients.

The partnership began when a young man asked his parents to bring Cinnabon cinnamon rolls to all his nurses to thank them for their dedicated care and selflessness while he battled a terminal illness. Today, Cinnabon honors that legacy and continues to recognize the nursing community by participating in the annual Nurses Week giveaway.

"The work nurses put in each day is inspiring and noble," said Kristen Hartman, president of Cinnabon. "Cinnabon couldn't be prouder to call DAISY a partner. Spreading warmth is what Cinnabon is all about and we are thankful that we can offer a sweet token of appreciation for the care and support nurses continually provide to patients and their families."

