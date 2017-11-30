Cinnabon® Debuts NEW Cookie BonBite for National Cookie Day

First-of-its-kind creation now available nationwide for a limited time only

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The days of deciding between a fresh, warm cookie and an Ooey-Gooey™ Cinnabon® cinnamon roll are no more! In honor of National Cookie Day, December 4th, Cinnabon will offer the most ingenious treat to date, the Cookie BonBite™. This almost too-good-to-be-true indulgence takes the beloved chocolate chip cookie to another level by baking a BonBite, the bite-sized version of Cinnabon's world-famous cinnamon roll, inside of a chocolate chip cookie! The Cookie BonBite will only be available at Cinnabon bakeries nationwide for a limited time.

There's no better way to celebrate National Cookie Day than with the quintessential combination of cookies and milk. To provide guests with the ultimate dunking experience, Cinnabon has partnered with fairlife® to provide a FREE 8oz bottle of milk with every Cookie BonBite purchase on December 4th, while supplies last. The nutrient-rich, ultra-filtered milk is lactose-free and contains 50% more protein, 30% more calcium, and 50% less sugar than regular milk. Sharing a passion for the highest quality ingredients yielding the most delicious flavors, Cinnabon and fairlife make the perfect pair, just like milk and cookies.

"The Cookie BonBite is one of our yummiest examples of creativity to come out of the innovation kitchen," said Jill Thomas, vice president of global marketing for Cinnabon. "The delicious Cookie BonBite joins two extraordinary baked goods to create an unexpected out-of-this-world flavor combination not to be missed! National Cookie Day provides the perfect occasion for our guests to enjoy the ultimate cookie experience."

This latest creation is made with fresh cookie dough provided by Nashville's Christie Cookie Company, the brand behind the famous DoubleTree by Hilton Cookie. Each batch of Christie Cookies are handcrafted using only the finest ingredients. "Our partnership with Christie Cookie Company is just one example of our dedication to supporting premium bakery brands that offer craveable products on par with Cinnabon," added Thomas.

Cookie BonBite will be available in mall bakeries while supplies last at a suggested retail price of $2.99 for one or $9.99 for a half dozen. For more details on this epic collaboration and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram at @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, follow on Snapchat at TheRealCinnabon, or visit Cinnabon.com.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon® currently operates over 1,200 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments. Cinnabon® is also a multi-channel licensor, partnering with other companies to provide over 80 brand licensed products at foodservice and retail venues. Visit www.Cinnabon.com for more information, follow on Twitter @Cinnabon or become a Facebook fan at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon.

About fairlife, LLC

fairlife, LLC is a Chicago-based health and wellness dairy company that produces and markets nutrient dense, great-tasting milk beverages made using a cold filtration process to eliminate lactose, reduce sugars, and maximize the natural proteins, nutrients, and minerals found in cow's milk. The company was founded in 2012 by Select Milk Producers, Inc.®, a group of dairy farmers dedicated to using exceptional cow care and sustainable farming practices to yield higher quality milk. This co-op is aligned with Fair Oaks Farms®, the flagship farm for fairlife and the largest, most recognized agritourism destination of its type in the world. fairlife owns and operates a state-of-the-art plant in Michigan that produces all fairlife® products, including: fairlife® ultra-filtered milk, a lactose-free milk cold-filtered to deliver more protein, more calcium, and less sugar than regular milk for the whole family; Core Power®, a high protein milkshake for athletes and fitness enthusiasts; fairlife SuperKids®, an ultra-filtered milk fortified with DHA Omega-3 fatty acids to support brain health; fairlife Smart Milkshakes®, a healthy treat with protein, antioxidants and fiber; and YUP!®, a delicious line of flavored milks. In partnership with The Coca-Cola Company®, all fairlife drinks are distributed throughout the U.S. and available in retail outlets nationwide. To learn more about fairlife, and its collection of tasty, nutrient-rich products, please visit fairlife.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Christie Cookie

The first Christie Cookie store opened in 1983 in downtown Nashville. More than 30 years later, Christie Cookie employs more than 100 people and produces more than 100 million cookies annually. Its headquarters are located in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood where all cookies are made with real butter, premium ingredients like Madagascar bourbon vanilla, chocolate chips made from sustainability farmed cocoa beans, California raisins, Saigon cinnamon and macadamia nuts, and absolutely no artificial substitutes. The headquarters bakes and ships dozens of varieties of pre-baked and ready to bake cookies and brownies, which are used nationally by retailers, restaurants, and other business owners. Christie Cookies has a largescale gift tin business, shipped year round to businesses and individuals. The headquarters also boasts a bakery storefront where the public can purchase cookies, brownies, muffins, gift tins, coffee, and branded merchandise. For more information, visit www.christiecookies.com.

