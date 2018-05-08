Cicis Names New CEO

Veteran industry leader William M. Mitchell tapped to lead growing pizza buffet

IRVING, Texas, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cicis, the nation's leading pizza buffet restaurant known for its unlimited pizza, pasta, salad and dessert buffet, has named William M. "Bill" Mitchell as its new CEO.

Mitchell has been interim CEO since January and was named to the post permanently in March. Before joining Cicis, he most recently served as president of Dunkin' Brands International at Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. and Dunkin' Donuts LLC, where he was responsible for nearly 8,500 Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins restaurants located in more than 60 countries around the world.

A seasoned operator, he has also held top leadership roles at Papa John's International, where his last position was president of global operations, and at AFC Enterprises (Popeyes Restaurants), where he was responsible for the business planning and operation of 1,400 franchise locations.

"Bill has an outstanding track record as a leader of large franchise systems, improving operations, customer service and overall business growth," said Arlon Managing Director Ben Fishman. "We have deep confidence that he will continue to strengthen and improve Cicis in meaningful ways for our strategic partners and most importantly, our guests."

Cicis was acquired by Arlon Group in 2016 and currently has approximately 430 restaurants in 31 states. It has experienced positive sales growth and overall improvements in guest satisfaction and food quality since then and looks to continue its momentum under Mitchell's leadership.

"This is a dynamic time to join the Cicis team because while the system has come far, there is still so much more we can do to become stronger operators, serve our guests better and grow the business," Mitchell said. "My first area of focus is to get out in the field to meet our franchisees and listen to their ideas about improving how we do things at Cicis."

Mitchell succeeds Darin Harris, who stepped down as CEO in January to pursue other opportunities. Mitchell will also serve on Cicis' board of directors.

About Cicis

Founded in 1983, Irving, Texas-based Cicis invented the Unlimited Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, carry-out and catering. With more than 430 restaurants in 32 states, Cicis has been ranked by Technomic as No. 1 in "most craveable pizza chains," and Entrepreneur recognized Cicis on its Franchise 500 list in 2015. For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or Facebook.com/cicis. For franchising information, contact Michael Iglesias at miglesias@cicispizza.com or 972-745-9313 or visit franchise.cicis.com.

