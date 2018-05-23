HOUSTON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Churrascos Restaurant Group unveiled a fresh, completely remodeled look of its Churrascos located in the Westchase District of Houston, Texas. The renovations focused on creating more open and vibrant private dining areas that can accommodate rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions and corporate events.

"We have a loyal customer base who are very important to us," said Churrascos CEO Juan DeShon. "All of the changes we've made focus on continuing to give those customers a unique dining experience, while providing the perfect place to host your special event. It's an evolution for the future of our Churrascos concept Houstonians have loved for over 30 years."

Guests who visit the newly redesigned Churrascos will experience a variety of contemporary design elements, such as group seating at the large single-cut pecan wood tables, cedar wood and mirrored walls and new windows to give the restaurant a more open and brighter appearance.

Churrascos is located at 9705 Westheimer @ Gessner in Houston, Texas. For more information visit Churrascos.com. Check out Churrascos Restaurant Groups other concepts: Américas, Amazón Grill-On The Go and Cordúa Catering.

About Churrascos

For over 30 years, Churrascos has delighted, innovated and satisfied the appetite of Houstonians. Recognized by national, regional and local food press as the pioneer of Latin cuisine in the United States, creating a truly unique and exciting dining experience. And as the official caterer of the Houston Texans - the Churrascos Club serves Churrascos favorites to thousands of fans before every Texans home game.

Contacts

KH Studio

Karl Heim

713.861.2352

karl@kh-studio.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/churrascos-unveils-renovations-to-westchase-location-300653828.html

SOURCE Churrascos Restaurant Group