Church's Chicken's® New "Go Box" Allows for On-The-Go Meals Everywhere

Feed a Family of Six Starting at Just $20

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Originally established as Church's Fried Chicken To Go, Church's Chicken® was built on the idea of convenience and accessibility for quality, value, and Texas-inspired flavor – which has become an even more pronounced focus for the brand today. With COVID-19 significantly shifting consumer habits and increasing demand for off-premise dining, Church's is reconnecting with its to-go roots by offering a signature carrier option for guests to grab and go. Church's new "Go Box" provides a complete transport method when dining away from a restaurant, for guests to indulge wherever and with whomever they please.

"With the changes that have occurred this year, our guests have told us that they want to bring their favorite meals to share with more than one or two people…whoever their chosen families happen to be," says Brian Gies, Chief Marketing Officer for the brand. "The social shift has changed our dining experiences, and the new 'Go Box' makes it easier to come together any time of day, any day of the week. Not only are our larger serving sizes and prices relevant for these shifting consumer needs, but our new 'Go Box' makes it easier for large meals to be taken home, or delivered right to your door for really any occasion..

Church's rolled out completely re-vamped menu boards across the country in July that promote a new 'Family Values' menu line-up, featuring a variety of abundant meals that feed 6 or more with choice of mixed chicken, legs and thighs or tenders, plus a choice of homestyle sides and of course the brand's signature Honey-Butter Biscuits™.

For a limited time, the "Go Box" offers a nod to the brand's 'Fried Chicken To Go' heritage, dating back to 1952. The first "Go Boxes" will feature the retro Church's character – Churchie. Guests can order their "Go Box" Family Values meals dine-in (according to local guidelines), at drive-thru, take-out, and delivery through a local third-party delivery service, or from the brand's online order-ahead service.

"Being able to still safely come together matters a lot these days – we can provide a solution for that to make it easier," adds Gies. "Church's new 'Go Box' means you can enjoy time with the people that matter most to you while having all of your down home favorites right at your fingertips."

Price and participation may vary, available while supplies last.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories. With system-wide sales of more than $1 billion, the system had a recording-breaking year in 2019. During two national media windows the brand drove sales performance that outpaced the broader QSR category. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/churchs-chickens-new-go-box-allows-for-on-the-go-meals-everywhere-301119883.html

SOURCE Church's Chicken