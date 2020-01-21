Church's Chicken® Team Member Celebrates 40 Years of Service with the Brand

Ramon Santos Honored for Decades of Selfless Hospitality and Leadership

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While many are looking to 2020 as a year of new beginnings, Church's Chicken® restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley are marking it as a year of tremendous accomplishment for one of their own. This month, Regional General Manager Ramon Santos has reached the milestone of 40 consecutive years of employment with the popular chicken restaurant brand. It is an impressive achievement for a career that started out on January 14, 1980, at the Church's Chicken in Brownsville, where Santos was first hired as a back of house chef. Today, Santos helps oversee multiple restaurants in the region, offering everything from operational guidance to assisting franchisees with marketing, staffing and other needs.

"Employees like Ramon Santos are perfect examples of what makes this company so special," says CEO for Church's, Joe Christina. "There is a culture at work here that respects and rewards those that work hard and hold themselves accountable with opportunities to advance in their career. Ramon has not only embraced that idea for himself; he has inspired countless others to do the same by leading by example. We offer our sincerest thanks for all that Ramon has done and continues to do on behalf of the entire Church's family."

During Santos' long career with Church's, he has served across multiple locations in the Rio Grande Valley and has always been among the first to step up and help out in other markets, including Florida, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee and Louisiana. His energetic spirit and positive outlook have made him a beloved team member everywhere he goes.

Santos has been happily married for 24 years to his wife, Martha, with whom he shares five children and grandchildren. In addition to spending time with his family, Santos also devotes his heart and energy toward his Christian faith. In his free time, Santos enjoys watching sports – particularly the Mexican national and American national teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, MLB Baseball, the Houston Astros and boxing. He also loves fishing, watching a variety of television shows and scratching lottery tickets.

"Santos has such a big heart," adds Christina. "We've all been so fortunate to be able to work with him for so many years. This brand is made better by having him as a part of it."

