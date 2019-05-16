Church's Chicken® Reopens Restaurant In Rolling Fork

Grand Reopening Celebration Planned for the Community



JACKSON, Miss., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® is celebrating the grand reopening of its Rolling Fork, MS location. The global quick-service restaurant chain will be satisfying the area's chicken enthusiasts under long-time franchisee Tom Gresham, who now owns and operates a total of twelve Church's Chicken franchises. The official grand reopening is set to take place on Friday May 17th from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the restaurant at 102 East Race Street.

Tom Gresham has years of hands-on experience in the food service industry and has consistently brought new customers to the table. As the President of Double Quick Inc., and a principal at its sister company, Gresham Petroleum, Gresham is accustomed to his role as a provider to countless farming communities in the Mississippi Delta, whether that provision is gasoline for tractors or chicken for dinner.

"All our Church's family is ready to serve you and your family with fresh, hot and amazing chicken. We are excited to take care of each and every guest and welcome you with open arms," said Gresham.

The restaurant is located at 102 E Race St., Rolling Fork, MS 39159. Guests will find that the restaurant bears attractive new design and décor elements, which includes Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The grand reopening will include great food, giveaways, a radio DJ, and more – fun for the whole family!

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly-prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "At Church's, our franchisees understand that our greatest goal is to serve delicious chicken to as many guests as possible," said Peter Servold, Executive Vice President of US operations at Church's Chicken. "Like any brand, Church's Chicken changes over time. We're grateful that franchisees such as Tom Gresham have played such an integral role in that change."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

