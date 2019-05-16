Church's Chicken® Reopens Restaurant In Charleston

Grand Re-Opening Celebration Planned for the Community



CHARLESTON, S.C., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® is celebrating the grand re-opening of its Charleston, SC location. The global quick-service restaurant chain will be satisfying the area's chicken enthusiasts with a fresh new look. The official grand re-opening is set to take place on May 18th from noon - 2:00 pm at 6138 Rivers Avenue, N. Charleston, SC 29406.

"We are thrilled to be re-opening this Charleston location and to once again provide our fans with the quality food and great values they know and love," said Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations for Church's Chicken.

The restaurant is located at 6138 Rivers Avenue in N. Charleston. Guests will find that the restaurant bears attractive new design and décor elements, which include Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The grand re-opening will include food, giveaways, a prize wheel, a radio DJ, and more – fun for the whole family!

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly-prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "Value and freshness are the cornerstones of our brand, something that our new restaurant managers understand implicitly," said Pete Servold. "Church's may change with the times, but those two things never will. We're grateful that our company stores have played such an integral role in keeping value and freshness at the forefront of our identity."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

