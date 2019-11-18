Church's Chicken® Re-Opens Newly Reimaged Restaurants In Killeen

Grand Re-Opening Celebration Planned for the Community



KILLEEN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® is celebrating the grand re-opening of its restaurant in the city of Killeen. The global quick-service restaurant chain will continue to please the area's chicken devotees from the newly renovated Church's restaurant operated by franchisee Ampler Chicken, who operates over 70 franchised Church's restaurants across Texas and New Mexico. The official grand re-opening is set to take place on Thursday, November 21st from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 3809 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen, TX 76549.

Mike Collins, President of Ampler Chicken LLC, has years of hands-on experience in the quick-service industry and oversees restaurants across Texas and New Mexico. "Ampler is proud to continue growing the Church's brand by re-imaging our existing locations," said Collins. "We want the residents of Killeen to know that we are dedicated to investing in the community in which they live, work, and play, and we will continue our support of the neighborhoods around our restaurants to ensure success for the businesses and to create jobs in the communities we serve."

Guests will find that the restaurants feature attractive new design and décor elements, which include Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The grand re-opening of the Killeen restaurant is set to take place on Thursday, November 21st from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 3809 E. Stan Schleuter Loop in Killeen. On-site celebrations will include music, family-friendly fun, and giveaways. The event is open to the public so be sure to stop by for some delicious down-home flavor that only Church's can deliver - food and fun for the whole family.

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "We're glad to see Ampler Chicken re-opening their Killeen Church's location with the revitalized look and feel that speaks to our brand," said Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken." At Church's, we believe it's our franchisees who make our restaurants the kind of place that keeps people coming back."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's ® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's ® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com . Follow Church's ® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken

Contact: Peyton Sadler

866.571.3449

peyton@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/churchs-chicken-re-opens-newly-reimaged-restaurants-in-killeen-300957496.html

SOURCE Church's Chicken