Church's Chicken® Promotes Female Leadership to Executive Team with Recent Promotions

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Church's Chicken® continues to refine its corporate leadership structure, the company is announcing the promotion of two key team members to officer level status. Karen Brandenburg Viera will now serve as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Internal Communications and Andra Terrell will serve as Vice President of Deputy General Counsel.

Viera was recently hired as the new Chief People Officer at Church's earlier this year. Prior to joining Church's, Viera held Chief-, VP-, and Senior-level HR positions with such Fortune 500 companies as WellCare Health Plans, Inc. and Assurant, Inc. Terrell has been part of the Church's legal team since 2016. The expanded roles for both women include additional decision-making responsibilities for future company growth, as well as overseeing their departments to ensure internal goals are achieved. The two will also bring more female presence to the Church's team of officers, which is a move that delivers multiple potential benefits to the company's overall success.

"Recognizing our best and brightest employees is vital to our strength as a brand," says Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer for Church's. "Promoting exceptional leaders from within our organization allows us to capitalize on the insights and contributions of people who touch our business every day. As well, it demonstrates our commitment to building a positive and unique culture continued Christina, "and one in which great work is rewarded and great people are recognized."

"This is an exciting time to be a leader in the Church's organization," offers Viera. "The brand is poised for achievement this year and in years to come, and I'm looking forward to playing a pivotal role in following through on our commitment to franchisees, optimizing performance, and bringing our 'Invite. Cultivate. Energize.' vision to life."

"It is important to recognize how talented lawyers like Andra can become true leaders in the company," says Craig Prusher, Chief Legal Officer for Church's. Terrell also looks forward to what the future holds in her newly expanded role. "I'm eager to implement processes and procedures that reinforce the values we stand for as a brand – working together, doing the right thing, and building strong relationships with our people, our franchisees, and our guests," she explains. "I'm also excited to help develop people within this department to become real problem solvers and innovators. This is an incredibly dedicated leadership team, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

