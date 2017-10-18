Church's Chicken® Presents Communities with Hurricane Relief Donation

American Red Cross Receives Additional Support Through Community-Funded Effort

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As recovery efforts continue after numerous hurricane-related disasters, Church's Chicken® is continuing to actively rally support for the American Red Cross and the communities who rely upon its services. On Monday, Oct. 16th, Church's presented the American Red Cross with a donation check for $5,000 raised 100% by a community-funded donation event in Beeville, TX following Hurricane Harvey.

"The impact of recent natural disasters across the country now affects thousands of people, and hundreds of Church's Chicken restaurants and their communities," said Joe Christina, CEO for Church's Chicken®. "As true members of the community, we feel a responsibility to step up and support our affected neighborhoods wherever possible."

On Aug. 31st, Church's Chicken provided free meals to the storm-impacted residents of Beeville, TX. A "Pay What You Can" campaign ran alongside the effort, offering those who wished to contribute to relief efforts a chance to do so. Church's Chicken served over 2,200 meals and raised $5,000 from "Pay What You Can". Church's Chicken donated 100% of the proceeds from "Pay What You Can" to the American Red Cross to use for its ongoing efforts to coordinate shelter volunteers, deliver kitchen supplies, and provide meals to those displaced or otherwise impacted by the storms. During September, Church's Chicken restaurants throughout Texas were also able to raise another $6,458 for the Red Cross through community donations collected in $1 increments at checkout. To date, Church's has raised $11,458 in donations for the American Red Cross' relief and recovery efforts.

"We're so grateful for the support we are receiving for our Red Cross Hurricane Relief efforts from Church's Chicken," said Terri Badour, CEO of Georgia's Red Cross. "Their generosity thus far is especially important now, when so many people are in desperate need. Thanks to our partnership, help is already there in the form of emergency shelter, food, supplies, emotional support and so much more."

