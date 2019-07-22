Church's Chicken® Opens New Location in Harker Heights, TX

Franchisee Expands Roots in Home State of Texas



HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® is pleased to announce the opening of its newest restaurant in the state where it all started over 67 years ago. Harker Heights, TX is now home to another of the brand's restaurants, famous for its original and spicy hand-battered fried chicken, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ and signature sides.

Ampler Chicken LLC is behind the building of this brand-new Church's location which was constructed from the ground up and is the first newly built Church's for the Ampler Chicken portfolio that boasts 71 stores to date. Ampler Chicken is dedicated to building new restaurants and reimaging their existing Church's restaurants in the Star Image throughout Texas, as well as New Mexico. "The entire team could not be more excited to bring job opportunities and successful business growth and development to the community of Harker Heights and its surrounding neighborhoods," said Mike Collins, President of Ampler Chicken LLC.

The official grand opening of the Harker Heights restaurant is set to take place on Thursday, July 25th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 670 E. Knights Way. A commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony, officiated by the Chamber of Commerce, will kick-off the festivities. Local radio station KIXT 106.7 FM will be on site for the grand opening with music, fun, and giveaways, and other Church's free food offers and promotional items will be raffled off, including a TV, tablets, and other cool swag. The public is invited to stop by for food and fun – a great time for the whole family.

"We are delighted to have opened the doors of our newest restaurant in the city of Harker Heights," continued Collins. "To be part of a growing community and serve the area's appetite for that down-home flavor Church's has been making famous for more than six decades makes our team very proud."

Guests will find the restaurant bears the attractive STAR Image Design, which includes Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "We're glad to see Ampler Chicken opening more and more Church's franchises," said Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken. "At Church's, we believe that groups like these understand more than anyone what their local communities look for in their restaurants."

