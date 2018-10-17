Church's Chicken® to Open New Restaurant in Del Rio

New Restaurant to Open this Month

DEL RIO, Texas, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken®, one of the largest chicken restaurant chains in the world, has announced the latest re-grand opening of its newest fast-food restaurant in Del Rio, Texas. The brand is continuing to fulfill chicken lovers' needs under one of its newest franchisees, Ampler Chicken, LLC. Ampler will re-image six new restaurants by the end of the year in San Antonio, Waco and Corpus Christi.

"Ampler dedicates its efforts to working with the highest quality of people in order to ensure the best results for our supporters," said Mike Collins, President of Ampler Chicken, LLC. "At Church's we found the perfect combination of tasty food and business savvy that complements what we stand for."

The celebration of this re-grand opening will take place on October 18th at 1900 Veterans Boulevard from 4-7 pm. The festivities will include an official ribbon cutting, entertainment for the family and giveaways that will include a prize wheel and a drawing for Free Church's Chicken for a year. This celebration will be open to the public for everyone to enjoy.

This location will be re-vamped with the brand's STAR Initiative Design that includes a modern design, contemporary architectural elements and bold LED lighting. All new and re-modeled Church's locations around the world feature the STAR package.

"The new and improved look for our restaurants mixes comfort food and the joy of eating at home and we can't wait for our customers to see it," shared Roger Menchaca, Director of Operations for Ampler Chicken "Texas is the home state of Church's and we take pride in honoring the brand's legacy which includes mouthwatering fried chicken along with good old-fashioned sides, as well as it's philosophy of serving its surrounding communities. Church's has a big future in front of it and we plan on helping it grow, especially in the state where it all started."

Ampler became a franchisee in December of 2017 when it acquired 70 locations in Texas and New Mexico. They are the third largest Church's franchisee in the U.S. and the fourth largest in the world.

About Texas Chicken / Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/churchs-chicken-to-open-new-restaurant-in-del-rio-300733187.html

SOURCE Church's Chicken