Church's Chicken® Making Big Impressions with Latest Tennessee Opening

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken®, the global quick service fried chicken restaurant chain, is continuing to follow through on its mission to become the global franchisor of choice with its latest restaurant opening in Columbia, Tennessee on Mon., Oct. 30. Located at 111 Bear Creek Pike, the restaurant is the latest in a ten-restaurant deal in middle Tennessee with Volunteer Chicken, LLC – one of the fastest-growing new franchisees in the Church's® system.

Volunteer Chicken, LLC President, Larry Lavigne, has more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry and has seen excellent response to the opening of the group's first Church's restaurant in Smyrna, TN. Lavigne is a hands-on operator known for doing whatever it takes to get a location off the ground successfully, from hiring the best branch coordinators and management team members to greeting customers and preparing food.

"After Larry's strong Smyrna opening in August, Church's knew this franchisee's passion for excellence would bring subsequent success," said Peter Servold, Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations at Church's Chicken. "Middle Tennessee is a market full of potential, and Columbia is the next step in realizing our expansion strategy."

"As the center of Maury County, Columbia has been enjoying steady population growth in recent years, and thus is a great place to focus our additional expansion efforts," said Lavigne. "Adding a legacy brand like Church's here is a natural fit for us and for local residents, allowing us to further our diversification activities by bringing chicken lovers some of the country's best chicken." Lavigne is a seasoned multi-unit operator with a portfolio of other top-tier restaurant concepts as well.

The new restaurants feature Church's STAR Image Design, which includes contemporary dining rooms with enhanced architectural elements, including new interior seating, modern color palettes, and sconce lighting.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

