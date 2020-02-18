Church's Chicken® Launches "Garlic Butter Everything" for Lent

Flavor Takeover Comes to Shrimp, Seafood, Tenders and More Starting Feb. 20

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From its market-leading Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken to its Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders, Church's Chicken® has established itself as the go-to quick service restaurant destination for signature tastes. Now, the brand is taking it up a notch with the launch of its latest garlic butter flavor takeover. Starting on February 20th just in time for the Lenten season, Church's restaurants across the country won't simply be adding delicious butterfly shrimp and crispy fish to the menu for a limited time… they'll also be offering savory, classic garlic butter… on everything.

"Garlic butter is one of those flavors that consumers just can't get enough of, it really does make everything taste better," explains Jennifer Chasteen , vice president of brand strategy & activation for Church's. "This season we took that insight and applied it not only to our seafood offer, but more broadly to all of our Down-Home favorites."

Church's primary offering is the Garlic Butter Shrimp 'N' Tenders Platter featuring four Garlic Butter Shrimp and two Garlic Butter Tenders, with fries and coleslaw on the side, plus a Honey-Butter Biscuit™ for just $5. Other $5 seafood platters include Garlic Butter Shrimp and Garlic Butter Crispy Fish. As for the "everything else" – Church's is also offering garlic butter seasoning packets. Guests are invited to sprinkle as little or as much as they'd like on any menu item for a savory burst of extra garlic butter flavor – From chicken to fries and okra, even over corn or mashed potatoes.

"When it comes to signature only-at-Church's flavors, we believe in going all out," says Chasteen. "For us, that means bringing our guests even more choices on how to enjoy their meals this Lenten season."



All seasonal items are available for a limited time only at all participating Church's restaurants, while supplies last.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories. With system-wide sales of more than $1 billion, the system had a recording-breaking year in 2019. During two national media windows, the brand drove sales performance that outpaced the broader QSR category. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

