Church's Chicken® Kicks Off Seafood Season with Trio of Sensational Platters - All for $5

NEW Garlic Butter Shrimp Joins Popular Pick-Your-Platter Line-Up



ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the Lenten season, seafood is back at Church's Chicken® in a big way. Starting on Monday, February 25th, the brand's popular $5 Pick-Your-Platter promotion returns for a limited time, featuring fan-favorite butterfly shrimp with an all-new flavor twist – rich, savory Garlic Butter.

"In addition to our signature chicken, guests welcome Church's longstanding tradition of serving seasonal seafood," says Jennifer Chasteen , Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation for Church's. "We're excited to bring back some of our most popular dishes and introduce bold flavor innovation in our new Garlic Butter Shrimp."

Guests can choose from a trio of abundant, freshly-prepared seafood platters, each served with fries, coleslaw and topped off with a scratch-made Honey-Butter Biscuit™ – all for just $5.

NEW Garlic Butter Shrimp Platter – 8 pieces of tender, marinated, butterfly shrimp, fried up golden brown and finished with the perfect blend of savory garlic butter seasoning

Shrimp 'n' Tenders Platter – 4 pieces of butterfly shrimp and 2 all-white-meat chicken tenders

Crispy Fish Platter – 2 flaky white fish fillets

In addition, a $20 Crispy Fish Fry family meal will also be available, featuring 8 Crispy Fish fillets, 3 large sides, and 6 Honey-Butter Biscuits™.

"With three hearty $5 seafood platters to choose from, plus a complete seafood meal the whole family can enjoy, there's more than enough variety and flavor to go around for every appetite and budget this season," adds Chasteen.

Church's new seafood meals will be available starting Monday, February 25th at participating restaurants, while supplies last.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/churchs-chicken-kicks-off-seafood-season-with-trio-of-sensational-platters--all-for-5-300799879.html

SOURCE Church's Chicken