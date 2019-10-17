Church's Chicken® Approaches $1 Million Mark in Donations to No Kid Hungry ... and Still Counting

Popular Chicken Brand Presents Check for More Than $250,000 at Annual Leadership Conference



ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since first partnering with No Kid Hungry in 2016, Church's Chicken® has been an active fundraising partner for the campaign aimed at ending childhood hunger in the United States. In their first year, the brand earned the Dine for No Kid Hungry Newcomer of the Year Award after their pilot promotion raised over $300,000. Since that time, the relationship has grown and expanded to include initiatives attached to popular limited-time-only menu offerings, family meal deals, limited-edition souvenir cups, and now, a new "rounding-up" effort in company-owned restaurants. In total, Church's® various donation vehicles have raised more than $1 million which can provide up to 10 million meals to kids in need, capped off with a $260,725 donation at this year's Church's Excellence in Leadership Conference (ELC) on Tuesday, October 8th in Houston, TX.

"I am enormously pleased that Church's is able to once again provide such a sizable donation to No Kid Hungry," said Georgia Margeson, Senior Director of Creative Services for Church's Chicken. Pete Servold, EVP of Franchise and Company Operations presented the check alongside Chief Marketing Officer, Brian Gies, to Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "This organization continues to make meaningful differences to millions of kids and families right in the communities they serve, and we are proud to be part of their efforts."

2019 marks the second year in a row that Church's has made the company's donation to No Kid Hungry part of the annual ELC, which brings together the brand's franchisees, field managers, top-level restaurant staff, and corporate brand leadership to review the current year's accomplishments and set the tone for the upcoming year ahead. This year's contribution brings Church's total donations to No Kid Hungry close to $1,000,000 over the past four years. However, Church's is far from done with their fundraising efforts. The brand is planning to continue a number of their most popular donation promotions throughout 2019 and into 2020, and will be monitoring the Round Up for No Kid Hungry program to decide whether or not to roll it out system wide to interested franchisees.

"All the hard work many of you have done in your restaurants has made a profound impact for No Kid Hungry," said Joe Christina during his presentation at the ELC. "We've been able to help provide up to 10 million meals for children in need, and show we care about two things: good, hearty meals and happy, well-fed families. Together, we will continue to demonstrate a social responsibility to ending childhood hunger, because I know you believe this as strongly as I do… that no child should go hungry."

Diana Hovey graciously accepted the donation, saying, "We are so thankful for partners like Church's who step up and give their all to support their communities. Reaching this tremendous fundraising landmark is proof that every little donation counts and can add up to a big difference when we work together. We appreciate the Church's organization, all of you here today, and each and every one of your guests who have made this possible."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips ®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken ® outside the Americas), has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

About No Kid Hungry®

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/churchs-chicken-approaches-1-million-mark-in-donations-to-no-kid-hungry--and-still-counting-300940861.html

SOURCE Church's Chicken