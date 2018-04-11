Chuck E. Cheese's® Gives Parents a Break This Tax Season with Delicious BOGO Deal

America's Family Fun Destination Offers Free Large Cheese Pizza with any Large Pizza Purchase

DALLAS, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This tax season, Chuck E. Cheese's® is guaranteeing a delicious return. The place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid® will also be where parents can get a great deal on pizza for the whole family. For every large pizza purchased between April 17 and 19, guests will get one large cheese pizza free.

"We know this can be a stressful time for families so we want give them the break they deserve," said Ashley Zickefoose, chief marketing and concept officer at CEC Entertainment, Inc. "This year, we're bringing back a fan-favorite deal for an extended period, providing families the flexibility to enjoy a meal both parents and kids are guaranteed to love."

Customers can enjoy more of the Chuck E. Cheese's they love now or after tax season when they sign up for their new More Cheese Rewards program. The national loyalty program offers members exclusive rewards that are redeemable for food, drinks, games and prizes. For more information on the Tax Day promotion and others, visit www.chuckecheese.com.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese's and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese's helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese's has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its new national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 607 Chuck E. Cheese's and 147 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 13 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit Chuck E. Cheese's or connect with us on social media.

