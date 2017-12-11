Christmas Cookie Party Perfection

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The next best thing to baking cookies for many home chefs is baking cookies with friends. Dust off your favorite recipes, create a festive playlist and fill your home with the tantalizing aroma of baked goodies for the ultimate Christmas cookie party.

Turn things up a notch and swap classic sugar cookies for these festive Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies. Along with those tasty treats, don't let your guests go thirsty. Add peppermint extract to a slow cooker hot chocolate so guests can sip and be merry throughout the party.

Find more holiday recipes at McCormick.com.

Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies

1 2/3

cups flour

1/3

cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2

teaspoons baking powder

1/4

teaspoon salt

1/2

cup (1 stick) butter, softened

1 1/4

cups granulated sugar

2

eggs

1 1/2

teaspoons McCormick Red Food Color

1

teaspoon McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract

1/2

cup confectioners' sugar

nonstick cooking spray

In medium bowl, mix flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt; set aside. In large bowl, beat butter and granulated sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, food color and vanilla extract; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Refrigerate 4 hours.

Heat oven to 350 F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in confectioners' sugar to completely coat. Place 2 inches apart on baking sheets sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.

Bake 10-12 minutes, or until cookies are puffed. Cool on baking sheets 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

Slow Cooker Peppermint Hot Chocolate

1/2

gallon (8 cups) whole milk

1

can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1

package (12 ounces) dark chocolate chips

1/2

teaspoon McCormick Pure Peppermint Extract

Place whole milk, condensed milk, chocolate chips and peppermint extract in slow cooker. Cover. Cook 60-70 minutes on high, or until chocolate is melted and mixture is heated through, stirring every 15 minutes.

Reduce heat to warm or low to serve.

