Christmas Caroling with Martin's®

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® Music has always been an intricate component of the Martin family who owns and operates Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread. In fact, Lloyd and Lois Martin (founders of Martin's), together with Jim (president) and his wife Donna, used to be in a singing group called The Gospel Tones!

The Martin family's gift of music is also a part of the business culture at Martin's. This year, Martin's Chambersburg employees visited a local retirement community and nursing home to spread some Christmas joy. Twenty-five of Martin's employees "decked the halls" with the sounds of Christmas at Menno Haven Retirement Communities on December 12th. As they walked through the halls singing carols and hymns, many residents came out of their rooms to hear the melodies, and many even joined in singing!

"Music is a common language, and singing traditional Christmas songs not only adds cheer to our present, but also evokes fond memories from Christmases past," says Julie Martin, social media manager and grand-daughter to founders Lloyd and Lois Martin. "I'll never forget the times we spent at Grandma and Grandpa Martin's house, singing Christmas carols together. The melodies are so sweet and familiar, but the wonderful part about singing carols is that they also remind us of hope in our future."

The Martin family, including grandchildren of all ages, gather together every Christmas and sing through a book of carols. The "grand finale" and favorite tradition is to sing "The Hallelujah Chorus." This musicality is one of the great things that makes the Martin family unique along with their famous potato rolls.

