Christina Applegate To Star In New M&M'S® Super Bowl LIII Commercial

New Online Video Reveals Applegate's Character and Teases Storyline of 2019 Game Day Spot

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S announces Emmy award-winning actress, Christina Applegate, will star in the brand's upcoming Super Bowl LIII commercial. To offer fans a glimpse of what's to come, a just-released online 15-second video sets the scene for the full ad debuting on the biggest entertainment stage of the year.

The video, created by BBDO New York, pulls you into the familiar scenario of a trip to the grocery store that quickly goes humorously wrong. Applegate embodies the frustrated errand runner who can't catch a break.

"The story was so relatable. Pair that with the opportunity to work with M&M'S and it was the right fit to take on my first Super Bowl ad," said Applegate. "We had fun and a lot of laughs creating this look at a situation so many of us have gone through, while bringing a bit of an unexpected twist to it. I think the audience is going to be entertained and a little surprised."

The full 30-second commercial starring Applegate will air during the first commercial break following the kickoff of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 on CBS.

"Christina's career in sitcoms, movies and improv comedy made her the perfect choice to bring to life the humor and universal appeal of our 2019 Super Bowl spot," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director, M&M'S. "She's quite the match to the over-the-top personalities of our spokescandies."

For more information, fans can visit M&M'S on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or at www.mms.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us onFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

