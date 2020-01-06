Cholula Teams Up with Chef Aaron Sánchez to Celebrate Fans for National Hot Sauce Day

#CholulaInk Partnership Marked by Inspired Tattoos and a Lifetime Supply of Cholula

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Think you're the biggest fan of Cholula? On National Hot Sauce Day, you can prove it! Cholula and award-winning chef Aarón Sánchez have inked a new partnership, and to celebrate, the cult-favorite hot sauce is bringing the ultimate heat for fans. On Wednesday, January 22nd, consumers can pledge their allegiance to flavor by visiting Daredevil Tattoo in New York City, co-owned by Sánchez, to receive one of five exclusive free tattoos, inspired by Cholula.

Born of Mexican descent, Aarón is an award-winning chef, successful restaurateur and a judge on MasterChef. He is incredibly passionate about Cholula, so this partnership, which will include product and recipe development, events, and content, was a match made in hot sauce heaven.

"We are excited to kick off our new partnership with Aarón in such a permanent way," said Maura Mottolese, CEO of The Cholula Food Company. "Together we have some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we're thrilled to show that we're just as committed to them."

Fans of Cholula are invited to visit Daredevil, located in Chinatown, New York City, between 12:00 pm and 10:00 pm on National Hot Sauce Day, January 22nd, and choose from the inspired tattoo designs. The original tattoos were designed by world-class artists at Daredevil, one of the premier tattoo shops in New York. By getting inked, not only will fans be able to wear their hot sauce passion on their sleeve (or leg, or chest – wherever!), but each ink recipient will also be entered for a shot at a lifetime supply of Cholula.

Cholula diehards outside of New York can enter for a chance to visit the Big Apple at https://www.instagram.com/cholulahotsauce/ beginning today. One winner will be flown to NYC to hang out with Aarón and the Daredevil crew and go home with an awesome new tattoo.

"Those who know me know I love Cholula and I love tattoos, so I couldn't pass up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring them together to celebrate my partnership with Cholula," said Aarón Sánchez. "I love Cholula's distinct flavor, so I'm excited to be able to share that love with everybody through new products and recipes I'm helping to develop."

See the Aarón Sanchez x Cholula presents #CholulaInk Sweepstakes Official Rules at https://www.cholula.com/cholula-ink-contest-rules for complete prize details, ARV and additional eligibility restrictions.

About Cholula Hot Sauce

Cholula Hot Sauce is the delicious result of a recipe using a blend of arbol and piquin peppers along with a creative mix of spices and inspired by its rich Mexican heritage. The iconic wooden cap represents the true commitment to craftsmanship behind every product.

In addition to the Original recipe, the product line includes five additional varieties – Chipotle, Green Pepper, Chili Garlic, Chili Lime and Sweet Habanero, which can be found in retail and in food service nationwide. For more information about Cholula Hot Sauce, check out www.cholula.com.

About Aarón Sánchez

Aarón Sánchez is an award-winning chef, TB personality, author and philanthropist. He is chef/owner of Sánchez in New Orleans, and a judge on FOX's hit culinary competition series MasterChef and MasterChef Junior. He is Partner and Creative Director of Cocina, the first online content platform dedicated to celebrating Latin lifestyle through its vibrant culinary culture. Aarón grew up in the restaurant business and is passionate about preserving his family's legacy through food and encouraging diversity in the kitchen.

Aarón's love for the arts extends beyond the kitchen. He is a partner in world-renowned tattoo shop and museum, Daredevil Tattoo in NYC. An avid music lover, he enjoys cooking to the sounds of Portugal the Man, Shakey Graves, Café Tacvba, Alabama Shakes, Tank and the Bangas, Amos Lee, Lianne La Havas and Lenny Kravitz. He has a son, Yuma, and lives in New OIrleans, LA.

About Daredevil Tattoo

Daredevil Tattoo opened in 1997 when tattooing was legalized in NYC. They feature several artists working in all different styles of tattooing. Walk ins are always welcome and they are open every day noon until 10pm. They are proud to also showcase a Museum of Tattoo History with a world class collection of tattoo artifacts focusing on the history of tattooing in New York City.

