Chocolate Peppermint Mini Bundt Cakes are a fun and delicious dessert for any holiday party. A drizzle of peppermint ganache and sprinkling of crushed candy canes makes them super festive!

This post is sponsored by The Hershey Company. All opinions are my own. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.

If you’re at all like me, you might be feeling the pressure of the holiday season creeping in.

As I’m staring at a closet full of unwrapped gifts and a to-do list no less than 1 mile long (okay, slight exaggeration there) the daily hustle and bustle has me feeling like I need to book an 8 hour massage.

