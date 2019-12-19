Chocolate Lovers Rejoice! Little Secrets® Unveils World's First, Premium Cookie Bar Line At Whole Foods® Nationwide

The Company Has Also Added New Almond Butter Crispy Wafers and Mini Crispy Wafers To Its Mouthwatering Lineup - Each Made with Fair Trade Certified(TM) Chocolate And No Artificial Flavors, Colors Or Corn Syrup

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its mission to fix chocolate, today Little Secrets , the maker of delicious, Fair Trade Certified versions of the chocolate classics with no artificial colors or flavors, debuts the latest addition to its irresistible lineup - Cookie Bars. Arriving on Whole Foods shelves nationwide in January 2020, Cookie Bars will be available in both milk and dark chocolate flavors. The company has also unveiled its newest Crispy Wafer flavor - Almond Butter in Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt - and its new Mini Crispy Wafers in each of its popular wafer flavors.

In 2014, Little Secrets founder Chris Mears noticed he wasn't able to enjoy any of his favorite, nostalgic chocolates without also consuming unwanted chemicals, high fructose corn syrup and a bunch of ingredients seemingly impossible to pronounce. "With virtually no clean ingredient alternatives, I was determined to fix my favorite chocolates and give them a more sophisticated taste,'' said Mears. "I set out to make them from Fair Trade chocolate and real ingredients with no artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup."

Debuting in 2015 with the company's now highly popular Chocolate Pieces line , featuring unique flavor profiles such as Sea Salted Almond in Dark Chocolate and Toasted Coconut in Dark Chocolate, Little Secrets was born! The company has since launched its immensely popular Crispy Wafers line which has become one of the fastest selling chocolates at Whole Foods across the country. "The response has been so far beyond what we ever expected," added Mears. "It's an exciting time for us and we're looking forward to what's ahead."

Cookie Bars are Little Secrets' newest line debuting in two mouth-watering varieties: Dark Chocolate with Salted Caramel and Milk Chocolate with Caramel. Each boasts a delicious cookie center baked to crispy, buttery perfection. Topped with real caramel and wrapped in incredible Fair Trade milk or dark chocolate, these are both familiar, and yet, at the same time, unlike any cookie bar experience you may have had before. Both are made with Fair Trade ingredients and ingredients from natural sources.

Based on the popularity of the Crispy Wafer line, Little Secrets has expanded its wafer portfolio with its new Almond Butter in Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt Crispy Wafers as well as a new wafer format - Mini Crispy Wafers - 10 of which come individually wrapped in a 3.5oz multi-serve bag. The addition of its new Almond Butter flavor brings an entirely new, creamy flavor profile to the format that Little Secrets fans and the like are sure to enjoy. Mini Crispy Wafers will be available in every Crispy Wafer flavor including Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, Milk Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter in Dark Chocolate and the new Almond Butter in Dark Chocolate.

In addition to Whole Foods, the new Cookie Bars, Almond Butter Crispy Wafers and Mini Crispy Wafers will be available nationwide at Sprouts , Lucky's , Natural Grocers , Fresh Market , Earth Fare , PCCs , Fresh Thyme and Central Market starting in January 2020. For more information please visit www.ShareLittleSecrets.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

Little Secrets is reinventing your childhood chocolate favorites by creating mind-blowingly delicious, premium versions of the classics. We're Fixing Chocolate. Founded in Boulder in 2015, Little Secrets® Chocolate Pieces, Crispy Wafers and Cookie Bars are made using Fair Trade chocolate, the highest quality ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors or corn syrup while most importantly still delivering on nostalgic deliciousness. Little Secrets is here to provide chocolate's fix with the ingredients you love, the flavors you crave and zero of the conscience-busting bad stuff. #chocolatesfix #sharelittlesecrets

