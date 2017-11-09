Chobani Expands Footprint in Twin Falls, Idaho with New, State-of-the-Art Innovation and Community Center

Deepens the company's commitment to employees, local communities and the future of US manufacturing

NORWICH, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, LLC, maker of America's #1 Greek yogurt brand and the second largest overall yogurt manufacturer in the U.S., today announced the expansion of the world's largest yogurt plant in Twin Falls, Idaho, by breaking ground on a 70,000-square-foot facility that will serve employees, guests and house the company's global research and development team.

"I'm grateful for the specialness we share with the people of the Magic Valley," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO, Chobani. "Twin Falls is one of those special places where there's a strong entrepreneurial mindset, the people are incredible, and a handshake truly means something. It's a special ecosystem when it comes to food making. Our home in Idaho is not only a celebration of our employees and our community, but is also a space to inspire creativity, drive even more innovation and take us further on our mission to bring better food to more people."

Inspired by the nature of the Magic Valley, the center represents the future of U.S. manufacturing – with some 30,000-square-feet of glass putting transparency and sunlight at the center of its design.

Employees can exercise in the 2,000-square-foot fitness center overlooking the Sawtooth Mountains and gather at a sun-filled space for shared meals and relaxation. A dedicated visitor entrance will welcome the Magic Valley community to learn more about the company's history of growth in Twin Falls, as well as its commitment to participating in local initiatives.

"It's been great to watch Chobani become part of the fabric of our Magic Valley communities over the past four years," said Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter. "This new investment in Twin Falls reflects Chobani's commitment to Idaho and to the people who have responded so positively to its corporate citizenship. Congratulations to all those who are contributing to Chobani's growth, just as Chobani is contributing to ours."

Committed to creating jobs and economic opportunity where it operates, Chobani hired local architects and engineers to design this facility and brought on local contractors and workers to build it. Since installing the world's largest yogurt plant in Twin Falls in 2013, Chobani has made a positive impact in the local economy by stimulating new jobs and encouraging other businesses to invest in the region. In 2016, Chobani announced a $100 million expansion of its manufacturing plant to invest in new production lines and products, and to support distribution to international markets.

A closer look at the center:

People First

Developed to reflect Chobani's welcoming and collaborative culture, a 7,000-square-foot, sun-filled gathering space will be used for town halls, shared meals, daily relaxation and special celebrations.

A 2,000-square-foot fitness center will help employees improve their health and reduce stress through exercise, while enjoying stunning views of the Sawtooth Mountains.

Wellness rooms for new mothers will be available throughout the facility.

A visitor's entrance will welcome the local community and invite guests to learn more about Chobani and the company's history in the region.

Sustainable Design

The center builds on Chobani's longstanding commitment to the environment, utilizing innovative features to increase energy efficiency.

Some 4,000-square-feet of "smart glass" windows greatly enhance natural light, while regulating internal temperatures and reducing use of heating and air conditioning, driving a 20% reduction in energy consumption.

An expansive skylight at the center of the building will reduce lighting needs from our environmentally-conscious all-LED lighting system, while 30,000-square-feet of "smart roofing" will reflect sunlight and reduce heat absorption.

To demonstrate our commitment to environmental stewardship, we're seeking LEED Silver certification by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The new facility will come online on Summer 2018. For more information and to access visuals of the center, please visit www.chobani.com/twinfalls.

About Chobani

Maker of America's No. 1–selling Greek Yogurt brand and the second largest yogurt manufacturer in the U.S., Chobani, LLC, was founded on the belief that people have great taste—they just need great options. Chobani produces high-quality authentic yogurt made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients from its plants in New Berlin, N.Y., Twin Falls, Idaho and South Victoria, Australia. Chobani is committed to using milk from regional farms and strengthening its surrounding local economies. Chobani gives a portion of its annual profits to charities worldwide through the company's charitable foundation. In 2017, Chobani was recognized by Fast Company as one of the top 10 most innovative companies in the world. All Chobani products—including Chobani® Greek Yogurt, Chobani® Smooth, Chobani "Flip"™, Drink Chobani™, Chobani Tots®, and Chobani Kids® products—are kosher certified, contain live and active cultures and are made with milk from cows not treated with rBST.* Chobani products are available nationwide in the U.S., Mexico and Australia, and in countries in Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.facebook.com/chobani.

Media Contact:

Blair Aires / Chobani / blair.aires@chobani.com / 212-364-6731

*According to the FDA, no significant difference has been found between milk derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chobani-expands-footprint-in-twin-falls-idaho-with-new-state-of-the-art-innovation-and-community-center-300553365.html

SOURCE Chobani, LLC