Chiquita Launches New Chiquita Bites and Chiquita Sticks

ORLANDO, Fla., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express, the leader in retail packaged salads, is taking snacking to a new level with the launch of Chiquita Bites and Chiquita Sticks. Two new on-the go snacks in bite-sized form make planning delicious and refreshing snacks for weekend getaways or school lunches a breeze.

Chiquita Bites

Nutrition experts recommend protein to help keep hunger at bay. Chiquita Bites – savory snack packs featuring fresh fruit, cheese and nuts – contain at least 7 grams of protein and come in single-serve trays, making them a perfect anytime, anywhere snack for the whole family. Great for busy parents on the go who don't want to sacrifice nutrition and flavor. Five delicious varieties include:

Apple wedges, cheddar cheese and red grapes – reward homework time with this tasty and nutritious snack pack that won't leave you feeling guilty serving your family. Convenient and portable, just pop one in your or your child's lunch bag and snack time is set!

Apple wedges, Monterey Jack, cranberries and cashews – enjoy just the right combination of salty and sweet without sacrificing nutrition when snacking with these sweet apple wedges paired perfectly with zesty Monterey Jack, tart cranberries and salty cashews.

Apple wedges, Monterey Jack, cranberries and raisins – snacking on the go? Make sure to grab this flavorful, fruit-packed combination of cranberries, raisins, apple wedges and Monterey Jack cheese that will be sure to help fuel your day.

Apple wedges, cheddar cheese and multi grain crackers – keep full in between meals with this guilt-free snack containing perfectly proportioned apples, cheddar cheese and sea salt, multi-grain crackers with 7 grams of protein and only 170 calories per serving.

Apple wedges, cheddar cheese and pretzels – Packing snacks for road trips or after-school sport activities doesn't have to be tough. Give the whole family a savory snack they will surely love with this snack pack that contains fresh apple wedges, flavorsome cheddar cheese and crunchy pretzels.

Chiquita Sticks

Peeled and uniquely cut in the shape of a thick French fry, these sweet red apples were designed with dippers in mind. Serve these fresh, juicy apple sticks with savory dips like peanut butter and hummus or sweet dips like caramel, chocolate and yogurt, and watch the whole family enjoy a delightful and nutritious snack that provides a day's worth of Vitamin C for only 25 calories per serving.

"Consumers today look for snacks that will tide them over between meals more than ever. They want snacks that provide them with the protein and essential nutrients they need to get through the day," said Michael Golderman, Marketing Brand Leader for Fresh Express® "By tapping into the success of Chiquita's fresh apple business and pairing it with Fresh Express' packaged kit expertise, we are able to provide a natural solution to meet this consumer need, creating nourishing, convenient and tasty snacks that our customers can enjoy."

Chiquita Bites and Chiquita Sticks are now currently rolling out to retailers nationwide.

About Fresh Express ® :

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 150 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 20 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach, vegetables and juicing greens. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

