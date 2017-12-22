Chipotle Mexican Grill: Notice of Proposed Settlement of Shareholder Derivative Actions

THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLORADO GUBRICKY V. ELLS, NO. 16-CV-02011-WJM-KLM (THE "ACTION"), SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF DERIVATIVE ACTION, AGREEMENT OF SETTLEMENT AND RELEASE, AND SETTLEMENT HEARINGTO: ALL CURRENT RECORD HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF COMMON STOCK OF CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. ("CHIPOTLE" OR THE "COMPANY") AS OF OCTOBER 24, 2017 (THE "RECORD DATE") ("CURRENT CHIPOTLE SHAREHOLDERS")

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the parties to the Action have reached a settlement to resolve the issues raised in the Action ("Settlement").

PLEASE BE FURTHER ADVISED that pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, a hearing will be held before the Honorable William J. Martinez in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, Alfred A. Arraj United States Courthouse, 901 19th Street, Denver, Colorado 80294-3589, in Courtroom A801 on March 15, 2018 at 9 a.m. to determine: (i) whether the terms of the Settlement are fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be approved; (ii) whether a final judgment should be entered; and (iii) such other matters as may be necessary or proper under the circumstances.

If you are a Current Chipotle Shareholder, you may have certain rights in connection with the proposed Settlement. You should obtain a copy of the full printed Notice of Pendency of Derivative Action, Proposed Agreement of Settlement and Release, and Settlement Hearing, at www.chipotle.com or by writing Faruqi & Faruqi LLP at 215-277-5770 or in writing to Faruqi & Faruqi LLP, 101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 600, Jenkintown, PA 19046.

If you are a Current Chipotle Shareholder and do not take steps to appear in this Action or to object to the proposed Settlement, you will be bound by the Order and Final Judgment of the Court, you will forever be barred from raising an objection to such Settlement in this or any other action or proceeding, and certain claims that you might have may be released.

CURRENT CHIPOTLE SHAREHOLDERS WHO HAVE NO OBJECTION TO THE SETTLEMENT DO NOT NEED TO APPEAR AT THE SETTLEMENT HEARING OR TAKE ANY OTHER ACTION.

You may obtain further information by writing Faruqi & Faruqi LLP at the address above.

PLEASE DO NOT CALL, WRITE, OR OTHERWISE DIRECT QUESTIONS TO EITHER THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE.

DATED: OCTOBER 24, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLORADO

