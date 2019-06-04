Chipotle Mexican Grill To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results On July 23, 2019

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern time.

A press release with second quarter 2019 financial results will be issued at approximately 4:10 PM Eastern time on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Participants can join the conference by dialing 1-888-317-6003 and will be prompted to enter the code 4273517. International callers can dial 1-412-317-6061 and will be prompted to enter the code 4273517.

The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website on the investor relations page at ir.chipotle.com and registration is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1894/30771. An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had approximately 2,500 restaurants as of March 31, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 70,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

