Chipotle Joins Chicken Commitment In Europe And Canada Enhancing Excellence In Animal Welfare Standards

The brand continues to advance criteria for its animal welfare standards across all supply chains for US, Canadian and European restaurants



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced that it's signing the European Chicken Commitment, a venture that will apply even higher animal welfare standards to its entire European supply chain by 2026. Priding itself on serving food with integrity, Chipotle was an early participant in the U.S., supporting the Better Chicken Commitment since 2017 and has now extended this U.S. Broiler commitment to its operations in Canada as well.

Chipotle is committed to cultivating a better world, which means sourcing responsibly raised ingredients. For over 25 years, Chipotle has been an industry leader in exceptional animal welfare standards in the fast-casual space. As a brand started by a classically trained chef with a passion for real food, Chipotle has pioneered the priority for food made from real ingredients and avoids the use of subtherapeutic antibiotics and synthetic hormones.

Using standards aligned with the new requirements of the Global Animal Partnership's (GAP) standard for broiler chickens, Chipotle will work to achieve the following goals by 2024 in the U.S. and Canada and 2026 in Europe:

Improved breeding by transition to genetic strains of birds that will grow slower and allow for better welfare outcomes

Provide more space by reducing maximum stocking density to six pounds per square foot

Give chickens housing that includes improved lighting, litter and floor enrichments that allow chickens to express natural behaviors

Process chickens in a manner that utilizes a multi-step controlled-atmosphere processing system

"Excellence in animal welfare has been in Chipotle's DNA since it was founded and continues to be a top priority for us more than 25 years later," said Yael Cypers, Manager of the Animal Welfare Program at Chipotle. "We are pleased to be extending our commitment to now include Europe and Canada."

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 80,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

