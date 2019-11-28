China Organic Food Market, 2019-2024 - Market is Expected to Account for More than USD 13 Billion

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Organic Food Market by Segments (Baby Formula, Baby Food, Beverages, Dairy, Oils & Fats, Fresh Produce), Distribution Models, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China organic food market is expected to be more than USD 13 Billion by the end of the year 2024.

The demand for organic food in China has grown considerably over a couple of years due to rapid socio-economic development accompanied by modernization and the industrialization of agricultural food production. Organic food products are of particular interest among the food products for a Chinese consumer with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of organic products and growing disposable income. Over the last few years, both the demand and production of organic food products have increased in China.



China being the largest consumer of food products and also the fastest-growing food market across Asia, offers immense opportunity for the producers to increase their land productivity by using organic methods other than regular agricultural chemical products.



Today, organic food items are enjoying significant popularity among Chinese residents, as these items do not increase any health hazards and environmental issues. A few years back, the consumption of organic food products in China merely represents a small fraction of the total food consumption.



However, now, the demand for organic food products has increased significantly as several government policies have favoured organic food products over food safety and the consumer preference for organic food products over the conventional one. These are among the few reasons which are expected to drive the China Organic Food Market over the projection period. On the other hand, organic food products are comparatively costlier than that of its counterparts and the lack of availability and visibility organic food items at the Chinese supermarkets or stores are some of the prime barriers for the China Organic Food Market.



By Segments - Organic Dairy Controls the China Organic Food Market



The report studies the market of the following organic food segments: Baby Formula, Baby Food, Beverages, Dairy, Oils & Fats, Fresh Produce. Organic dairy controls the market share in this market place.



By Distribution Models - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Holds the Majority Share in the China Organic Food Market



By distribution models, hypermarkets, supermarkets, others grocery retailers, independent small grocers, internet retailing, direct selling, forecourt retailers market are studied in this report. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Holds the Majority Share in the China Organic Food Market.



By Company Sales - Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group is the Leading Player in the China Organic Food Market



This report provides the details of the recent developments and sales values of the following companies for China organic food market:

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group

Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy

Inner Mongolia Shengmu Organic Milk

Abbott Nutrition International ( China )

) Bellamy's Organic Food Trading ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd Hain Celestial Group

Ausnutria Dairy ( China ) Company Ltd



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

4.3 Opportunities



5. Policy: - China Organic Food Market

5.1 Organic Standards

5.2 Organic Standards

5.3 Organic Standards

5.4 Organic Standards



6. China Organic Food Market Analysis

6.1. China Organic Food Market

6.2 Organic Agricultural Land in China



7. Market Share - China Organic Food

7.1 China - Organic Food Market Share (Percent) by Segments

7.2 China - Organic Food Market Share by Distribution Models

7.3 China - Organic Food Market Share by Company



8. Segments - China Organic Food Market

8.1 Baby Formula

8.2 Baby Food

8.3 Beverages

8.4 Dairy

8.5 Oils & Fats

8.6 Fresh Produce



9. Distribution Models - China Organic Food Market

9.1 Hypermarkets

9.2 Supermarkets

9.3 Others Grocery Retailers

9.4 Independent Small Grocers

9.5 Internet Retailing

9.6 Direct Selling

9.7 Forecourt Retailers



10. Mergers and Acquisitions



11. Company Sales - China Organic Food Market



12. Conclusion



