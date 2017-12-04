China Non-GMO Processed Food Market 2017-2021 with OABC, Epermarket, Beijing Noah Agricultural Development, Tony's Farm & TooToo Organic Farm Dominating

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Non-GMO Processed Food Market in China 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The non-GMO processed food market in China to grow at a CAGR of 17.40% during the period 2017-2021.
Non-GMO Processed Food Market in China 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value of overall and product wise non-GMO market in China.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Health and food safety concerns regarding genetically modified (GMO) foods. In the recent past, there has been a lot of research in the field of genetics. Experiments are being conducted on plants and animals by changing their gene mutations. The GMO crops has several benefits like increased yield, specific features, and much more. However, it poses significant risks to the health of living beings and environment. The genetic modification of a crop changes its natural behavior towards various stimuli. The genetic simulation of crops can lead to the formation of toxic substances that can cause significant health hazards. Studies conducted by several health organizations have found the adverse effects of consumption of GMO foods when experimented on rats.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Demand for transparency in labeling. Consumers are becoming aware of the composition of food items they consume and have started to pay attention to the nutritional value and ingredients mentioned on the product labeling. When it comes to non-GMO processed products like beverages; edible oils; and others, there are several other ingredients that are also added in the product. To validate the finished good as a non-GMO food, it is necessary that all only non-genetically modified ingredients are used in the making.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Premium pricing of non-GMO foods. One of the major challenges for the adoption of non-GMO and organic food products is their premium pricing. This is majorly due to the imbalance between demand and supply of non-GMO foods. There are very few farmers and producers of non-GMO crops and their yield is low in comparison to that of GMO crops. The dismal production and heavy demand increase the prices of non-GMO foods, not just in China but worldwide.
Key vendors
Other prominent vendors
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sjkl37/nongmo_processed
