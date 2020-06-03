China Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview and Outlook 2020-2026 - Market Size, Demand, Gross Capacity, Competitive Landscape, Market Structure, Prospects

DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Cold Chain Logistics Industry Report 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese residents see a change in food consumption and there is a growing market demand for cold chain of food alongside the accelerating urbanization in China. Chinese governments at all levels beef up investments in cold chain infrastructure, facilitating enlargement of cold chain logistics.



In 2019, the Chinese cold chain logistics market was worth RMB276.37 billion, growing an annual compound rate of 10.5% between 2010 and 2019. As China's policy and standards for cold chain becomes clear, fresh food e-commerce springs up and financial innovations are further made, the cold chain logistics industry of China will take a great leap forward and will be sized by RMB512.25 billion in 2026, showing a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026.



Cold chain logistics is driven primarily by meat, aquatic products, quick-frozen food, fruits & vegetables, and dairy products, among which the fruit & vegetable cold chain is now the largest market segment in terms of cold chain circulation, and aquatic products have a fast-growing demand for cold chain. What's more, medicines, particularly vaccines, blood products and diagnostic reagents will be a key growth driver for cold chain logistics.



As concerns competition in cold chain logistics:



Logistics operation: the majority of cold chain logistics operators are engaged in both cold storage and cold chain transportation, such as Xianyi Holdings, Swire Cold Chain Logistics, and ZM Logistics that boast huge cold storage capacity and strong transportation capability domestically.



Cold storage operation: the Chinese cold storage market is scattered and characterized by low concentration and distinct regionality. The top ten cold storage operators had a total of cold warehousing capacity up to 25.15 million cubic meters in 2019, an about 17.3% share of the national total, and the typical companies are Xianyi Holdings, Swire Cold Chain Logistics, and China Merchants Americold, each of which enjoys a nationwide cold storage network.



This report highlights the following:

Cold chain logistics (definition, classification, composition, industry chain, market features, business models, industrial policy, etc.)

Chinese cold chain logistics market (market size, demand, competitive landscape, market structure, prospects as well as the development in key areas including the Yangtze River Delta region, the Pearl River Delta region and the Beijing - Tianjin - Hebei region)

- - region) Cold chain logistics market segments (fruits & vegetables, meat, quick-frozen food made of wheat flour and rice, aquatic products, dairy products)

Cold storage market (overview, gross capacity, regional analysis, competitive pattern, forecasts)

Refrigerated vehicle market (overview, overall scale, regional analysis, competitive pattern, forecasts)

22 cold chain operators (profile, performance, revenue structure, cold chain business, development strategy, etc.)

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction to Cold Chain Logistics in China

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.2.1 Classification of Cold Storage

1.2.2 Classification of Refrigerated Trucks

1.3 Features

1.4 Development Overview



2. Major Industry Policies

2.1 Policy Environment

2.2 Relevant Standards for Cold Chain Industry

2.2.1 Basic Standards for Cold Chain Logistics

2.2.2 Standards for Cold Storage and Freezing Equipment



3. Development of Cold Chain

3.1 Current Situation

3.2 Overall Market Size

3.3 Market Prediction

3.4 Market Structure



4. Development of Cold Chain Logistics in Key Regions

4.1 Yangtze River Delta Region

4.1.1 Economic Operation

4.1.2 New Policy of the District

4.1.3 Development of and Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

4.2 Development of Cold Chain Logistics in Pearl River Delta Region

4.2.1 Economic Operation

4.2.2 Development of and Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

4.3 Development of Cold Chain Logistics in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region

4.3.1 Economic Operation

4.3.2 Development of and Demand for Cold Chain Logistics



5. Cold Chain Logistics Industry Segments

5.1 Meat Products

5.1.1 Features of Meat Products Cold Chain Logistics

5.1.2 Industry Status Quo

5.1.3 Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

5.2 Aquatic Products

5.3 Quick-frozen Flour Food

5.4 Fruits & Vegetables

5.5 Dairy Products

5.6 Pharmaceuticals

5.7 Demand of e-Commerce for Fresh Food Cold Chain



6. Cold Storage Market

6.1 Overview

6.2 Capacity of Cold Storage

6.3 Analysis of Regional Markets

6.4 Competitive Landscape

6.5 Cold Storage Market Size Forecast



7. Cold Chain Operators

7.1 Xianyi Holdings

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Business

7.1.3 Henan Zhongpin Food Share Co. Ltd.

7.1.4 Henan Xianyi Supply Chain Co. Ltd.

7.1.5 Alibaba and Zhongpin Corporation Signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement

7.2 ZM Logistics

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Cold Chain Business

7.3 Shandong Gaishi International Logistics Group Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Cold Chain Logistics Business

7.3.3 Gaishi's the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020)

7.4 Shenyang Nonstaple Food Group

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Cold Chain Logistics Business

7.5 Zhenjiang Hengwei Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Profile

7.5.2 Cold Chain Transportation Service

7.5.3 Cold Storage Service

7.6 Shenzhen Vanke Logistics Investment Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Profile

7.6.2 Main Business

7.6.3 Cold Storage Business Distribution

7.6.4 Collaborations

7.7 CMAC

7.7.1 Profile

7.7.2 Business

7.7.3 Cold Chain Network

7.7.4 Kangxin Logistics Co., Ltd.

7.7.5 Tianjin Phase II Cold Storage Base Project Progress

7.7.6 Development Strategy

7.8 Shanghai Guangming Speed Fresh Logistics Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Profile

7.8.2 Network

7.8.3 Cold Storage Operation

7.9 CJ Rokin Logistics and Supply Chain Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Profile

7.9.2 Main Business

7.9.3 Operational Capabilities

7.9.4 Cold Chain Logistics Strategy

7.9.5 Ground Breaking for CJ Rokin's Taicang-based Headquarters

7.10 Bright Real Estate Group Co., Ltd

7.10.1 Profile

7.10.2 Operation

7.10.3 Revenue Structure

7.10.4 Gross Margin

7.10.5 Shanghai Haibo Logistics Co., Ltd.

7.11 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Industrial Investment Co., Ltd

7.11.1 Profile

7.11.2 Operation

7.11.3 Revenue Structure

7.11.4 Gross Margin

7.11.5 Cold Chain Logistics Development

7.11.6 Shanghai Xintiantian Cold Logistics Co., Ltd.

7.12 Sinotrans Ltd.

7.12.1 Profile

7.12.2 Operation

7.12.3 Revenue Structure

7.12.4 Sinotrans Cold Chain Logistics

7.12.5 SinoTransPFS

7.13 Chengdu Silverplow Low-temperature Logistics

7.13.1 Profile

7.13.2 Main Business

7.13.3 Progress of Cold Chain Logistics Center

7.14 HNA Cold Chain Holdings Co., Ltd.

7.14.1 Profile

7.14.2 Operation

7.14.3 Gross Margin

7.14.4 Cold Chain Logistics Business

7.14.5 Warehousing Business

7.14.6 Main Facilities

7.15 Beijing Er Shang Group

7.15.1 Profile

7.15.2 Beijing Er-shang Group Xijiao Food Freezing Factory

7.15.3 Beijing Er Shang-Fukushima Machinery Electric

7.15.4 Beijing Sanxin Refrigeration Logistics Co., Ltd.

7.16 Hunan Hongxing Frozen Food

7.16.1 Profile

7.16.2 Cold Chain Logistics Business

7.17 Tianjin Fisheries Group

7.17.1 Profile

7.17.2 Cold Chain Logistics Business

7.18 Liaoning Dalian Ocean Fishery Group

7.18.1 Profile

7.18.2 Refrigeration Business

7.19 Hangzhou NF United Meat Co., Ltd.

7.19.1 Profile

7.19.2 Cold Chain Business

7.20 Wuhan Wanton Cold Storage Logistics Co., Ltd

7.20.1 Profile

7.20.2 Business

7.21 SF Cold Chain

7.21.1 Profile

7.21.2 Cold Chain Logistics Business

7.22 JD Cold Chain



