China $10.65 Bn Dairy Products Imports Market, 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Research Report on Dairy Products Import in China, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the development of China's economy and the rise in Chinese people's living standards, the per capita consumption of dairy products in China keeps rising. Despite the increasing demand for dairy products, the domestic production of dairy products sees a rather anaemic growth. In 2017, the apparent consumption of dairy products in China reached about 31.79 million tons, representing a CAGR of about 2.7% from 2013 to 2017, according to the researcher.

However, the production volume of dairy products in China grew at a CAGR of only 2.1% during the same period. The main reasons for the sluggish growth include: (1) The costs of domestic dairy production in China are higher than the global average as affected by the costs of feed, labor and land, and the low profitability inhibits the production growth; and (2) Chinese people lack confidence in domestic dairy products as safety incidents occurred frequently in China's dairy product industry in the recent decade. The above factors drive the growth of dairy product imports in China.

According to China Customs, in 2018, the import volume of dairy products in China reached 2.74 million tons, up by 7.80% YOY; the import value reached USD 10.65 billion, up by 14.80% YOY, the researcher concludes. The dairy products imported to China include milk powder, liquid milk, cheese, etc., with milk powder taking the major share.

In 2018, milk powder imports contributed nearly 70% to the import value of dairy products in China. The milk powder imported to China includes infant formula milk powder, raw milk powder, etc. China needs to import a large quantity of infant formula milk powder because its consumers lack confidence in the safety of domestic counterparts. And raw milk powder is imported because of low prices and high quality.

The growing imports of dairy products have had some impacts on China's domestic dairy producers, for example, the decline in sales revenue and profit margins. Therefore, the Chinese government introduced restrictive policies on dairy product imports. For example, to restrict the import of infant formula milk powder, on Jan. 1, 2018, the China Food and Drug Administration put into force the Measures for Administration of Registration of Formulas of Infant Formula Milk Powder which stipulates that infant formula milk powder that has not been registered in China is not allowed to be sold in China, and the Certificate of Registration of Formulas of Infant Formula Milk Powder must be obtained according to the law for imported infant formula milk powder to be marketed in China.

On Mar. 14, 2018, the Announcement of the State Certification and Accreditation Administration on Renewing the Registration of Overseas Manufacturers of Imported Infant Formula Milk Powder specified that the registration of overseas producers of imported infant formula milk powder would be valid for four years and should be renewed upon expiration. These policies are expected to drive away more than 80% of the over 2,000 imported brands (products) of infant formula milk powder on the Chinese market.

The researcher estimates that Chinese people will have a growing demand for dairy products as their income increases. However, domestic dairy production has limited growth potential as restricted by several unfavorable factors, and faces rising costs. Therefore, the annual import volume and import value of dairy products in China will continue to grow. Some Chinese dairy producers are acquiring overseas dairy enterprises to make profits from exporting dairy products to China. It is evident that the Chinese market presents huge opportunities for global dairy producers.

Topics Covered:

Major factors influencing dairy product import in China

Dairy product import in China

Major sources of China's dairy product imports

dairy product imports Comparison of prices of domestic and imported dairy products

Prospect of dairy product import in China from 2019 to 2023

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Dairy Industry

1.1 Definition of Dairy Products

1.2 Classification of Dairy Products

1.3 Industry Chain of Dairy Products



2 Analysis on Development Environment of China's Dairy Industry

2.1 Economic Environment

2.2 Policy Environment

2.2.1 China's Policies on Dairy Product Import

2.2.2 China's Import Tariffs on Dairy Products



3 Analysis on Supply of and Demand for Dairy Products in China, 2013-2018

3.1 Supply of Dairy Products in China

3.2 Demand for Dairy Products in China



4 Analysis of Dairy Product Import in China, 2013-2018

4.1 Analysis on Dairy Product Import in China

4.1.1 Import Volume of Dairy Products in China

4.1.2 Import Value of Dairy Products in China

4.1.3 Average Import Prices of Dairy Products in China

4.2 Analysis on China's Reliance on Dairy Product Imports

4.3 Analysis on Sources of China's Dairy Product Imports

4.4 Analysis on Dairy Product Imports by Type in China

4.4.1 Import Volume of Dairy Products by Type in China

4.4.2 Import Value of Dairy Products by Type in China

4.4.3 Average Import Prices of Dairy Products by Type in China

4.5 Comparison of Average Prices of Domestic and Imported Dairy Products in China

4.5.1 Average Prices of Domestic Dairy Products

4.5.2 Comparison of Average Prices of Domestic and Imported Dairy Products



5 Analysis of Dried Dairy Product Import in China, 2013-2018

5.1 Analysis on China's Reliance on Dried Dairy Product Imports

5.1.1 Consumption Volume of Dried Dairy Products in China

5.1.2 China's Reliance on Dried Dairy Product Imports

5.2 Analysis on Milk Powder Import in China

5.2.1 Apparent Consumption of Milk Powder in China

5.2.2 China's Reliance on Milk Powder Imports

5.2.3 Price Trend of Global Milk Powder, 2013-2018

5.2.4 Import Volume of Raw Milk Powder in China

5.2.5 Import Value of Raw Milk Powder in China

5.2.6 Average Import Prices of Raw Milk Powder in China

5.3 Analysis on Sources of China's Dried Dairy Product Imports

5.3.1 Sources of China's Milk Powder Imports

5.3.2 Sources of China's Cheese Imports

5.3.3 Sources of China's Whey Imports

5.3.4 Sources of China's Cream Imports



6 Analysis of Liquid Milk Import in China, 2013-2018

6.1 Analysis on Liquid Milk Import in China

6.1.1 Import Volume of Liquid Milk in China

6.1.2 Import Value of Liquid Milk in China

6.2 Analysis on Average Import Prices of Liquid Milk in China

6.3 Analysis on Consumption Volume of Liquid Milk in China

6.4 Analysis on China's Reliance on Liquid Milk Imports

6.5 Analysis on Sources of China's Fresh Milk Imports

6.6 Analysis on Yoghurt Import in China

6.6.1 Import Volume of Yoghurt in China

6.6.2 Import Value of Yoghurt in China

6.6.3 Average Import Prices of Yoghurt in China

6.6.4 Sources of China's Yoghurt Imports



7 Prospect of Dairy Product Import in China, 2019-2023

7.1 Major Factors Influencing Dairy Product Import in China

7.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities

7.1.2 Threats and Challenges

7.2 Forecast on Dairy Product Import in China, 2019-2023

7.3 Forecast on Demand for Dairy Product Imports in China, 2019-2023



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46qccx/china_10_65_bn?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:





Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-10-65-bn-dairy-products-imports-market-2019-2023--300797359.html

SOURCE Research and Markets