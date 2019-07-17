Chicken Salad Chick Propels Franchise Expansion and Achieves 14th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Same Store Sales Growth

Fast casual concept opens 20 new restaurants and signs 12 development agreements in first half of 2019



AUBURN, Ala., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today that at the close of the second quarter, it achieved its 14th consecutive quarter of positive same store sales growth. The company also opened 20 new restaurants, two of which marked Chicken Salad Chick's debut in new states including Ohio and Illinois. Additionally, the brand signed 12 franchise agreements to develop 34 new locations throughout Illinois, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Kentucky and Arkansas. This accelerated growth comes on the heels of a successful 2018, where Chicken Salad Chick reported more than $110 million in systemwide revenue and a 10% increase in average unit volume (AUV) year over year.

"We're projecting to have 149 restaurants open and operating by the end of the year, more than tripling the size of our system since 2015, which would make 2019 our most successful year yet," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "The strides we've made and continue to make year after year are largely due in part to our passionate franchise owners and corporate team who make our brand's purpose of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others their focus every single day. We're energized by how far our brand has come in such a short period of time and look forward to bringing Chicken Salad Chick to more fans across the country."

In addition to its explosive store growth, Chicken Salad Chick has been recognized among some of the industry's most prestigious accolades, being named one of QSR magazine's 9 Best Franchise Deals for 2019 and Entrepreneur magazine's Top Food Franchises of 2019, and ranking #23 on Fast Casual's Movers & Shakers list. Chicken Salad Chick will continue its expansion in the second half of the year, with 25 additional locations slated to open before the end of 2019.

As part of its growth strategy, Chicken Salad Chick is targeting franchise development throughout the South and Midwest, specifically states like Virginia, Texas, Nebraska and Iowa, and is actively seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who possess high energy and enthusiasm about the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team. Restaurant experience is preferred. Interested candidates should have a minimum net worth of $600,000 and liquid assets of at least $150,000. Franchisees can expect the initial investment to be approximately $515,000 – $683,000 with a $50,000 initial franchise fee.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 124 restaurants currently open in 15 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick, contact Carrie Evans, director of franchise development, at Carrie.Evans@chickensaladchick.com , call 214-733-0048 or visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising . For more information on the brand, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 124 restaurants in 15 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR's 9 Best Franchise Deals of 2019, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.'s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

